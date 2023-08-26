Disney is on a ‘woke path to ruin.’ It passed on family friendly films, Disney+ lost $512 million and Disney stock plummeted. Even ‘Snow White’ actress hates her own story.
Disney is on a ‘woke path to ruin.’ It passed on family friendly films, Disney+ lost $512 million and Disney stock plummeted. Even ‘Snow White’ actress hates her own story.
Todayheadline the independent news and topics discovery
A home-grown and independent news and topic aggregation . displays breaking news linking to news websites all around the world.
© 2023 All rights are reserved Today headline