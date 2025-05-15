Not the ballot,
but what gathers
in their place –
how a glance holds
or drops
when the sirens pass.
Where walls lean,
something sharpens,
curls round
names unsaid.
Elsewhere,
a mouth learns
to soften –
to carry
another’s grief
without recoil.
Not cause,
but the weather
worn into us –
each rule maker
a wind-turner,
each citizen
a harbour
for what is allowed
to stay.
This poem is inspired by recent research, which has found that citizens in more democratic nations report greater wellbeing.
The type of government people live under may shape not only their political freedoms but also aspects of their personalities and wellbeing. While democracies are often associated with fairness and participation, less is known about how different political systems might relate to the way people behave or feel. For example, might living in an autocracy be linked with more distrust or hostility, while democracy encourages kindness and cooperation? And how might these traits relate to how happy or fulfilled people feel in their lives?
This research explored these questions by analysing responses from over 200,000 people across 75 countries, comparing how personality traits and wellbeing varied with the type of government – from autocratic regimes to full democracies. The study found that people in more democratic countries were more likely to report caring, collaborative traits and less likely to report hostile or manipulative tendencies. It also found that only those more benevolent traits were strongly tied to wellbeing. These findings suggest that democratic systems may do more than protect rights – they could also help to support positive social traits and improve the way people feel about their lives.
Discover more from The Poetry of Science
Subscribe to get the latest posts sent to your email.