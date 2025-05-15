Not the ballot,

but what gathers

in their place –

how a glance holds

or drops

when the sirens pass.

Where walls lean,

something sharpens,

curls round

names unsaid.

Elsewhere,

a mouth learns

to soften –

to carry

another’s grief

without recoil.

Not cause,

but the weather

worn into us –

each rule maker

a wind-turner,

each citizen

a harbour

for what is allowed

to stay.

This poem is inspired by recent research, which has found that citizens in more democratic nations report greater wellbeing.

The type of government people live under may shape not only their political freedoms but also aspects of their personalities and wellbeing. While democracies are often associated with fairness and participation, less is known about how different political systems might relate to the way people behave or feel. For example, might living in an autocracy be linked with more distrust or hostility, while democracy encourages kindness and cooperation? And how might these traits relate to how happy or fulfilled people feel in their lives?

This research explored these questions by analysing responses from over 200,000 people across 75 countries, comparing how personality traits and wellbeing varied with the type of government – from autocratic regimes to full democracies. The study found that people in more democratic countries were more likely to report caring, collaborative traits and less likely to report hostile or manipulative tendencies. It also found that only those more benevolent traits were strongly tied to wellbeing. These findings suggest that democratic systems may do more than protect rights – they could also help to support positive social traits and improve the way people feel about their lives.