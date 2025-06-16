On June 6th, organizations representing America’s manufacturing, consumer goods and technologies, real estate, and retail sectors sent a letter to Congress expressing their strong support for continuation of the non-regulatory and non-partisan ENERGY STAR program within the federal government.

The letter came after director of the Office of Atmospheric Protection at EPA told employees that “the Energy Star program and all the other climate work, outside of what’s required by statute, is being de-prioritized and eliminated. In a bipartisan law signed by President George W. Bush in 2005, Congress specifically directed the government to run the ENERGY STAR program. Since then, Congress has funded ENERGY STAR for decades with bipartisan support.

The letter, which was signed by Air-Conditioning, Heating and Refrigeration Institute (AHRI), American Bakers Association, American Chemistry Council, American Lighting Association, and the Association of Home Appliance Manufacturers, among others, urged Congress to devote the necessary resources so ENERGY STAR continues to thrive.

“The voluntary ENERGY STAR labeling program gives American consumers the information they need to make informed decisions when it comes to energy-consuming products,” said Johanna Neumann, Senior Director of the Campaign for 100% Renewable Energy at Environment America Research & Policy Center. “Using a small fraction of our taxpayer funds to administer ENERGY STAR has reduced health-harming pollution and cut energy waste. It’s an excellent investment.”