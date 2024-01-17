Table of Contents Toggle C.J. Stroud shows why defenses must be honest

Jordan Love tore up the Cowboys C.J. Stroud shows why defenses must be honest Leading 17–14 in the second quarter, the Texans were moving the ball once again on the Browns. The play below, however, comes on second-and-20 from the Cleveland 37-yard line, and perfectly illustrates the problem facing any defense opposite of Stroud. The Browns weren’t disguising their coverage. They were sitting in quarters with three underneath defenders, hoping to keep everything in front of them. The Texans countered with 21-personnel (2 RBs, TE). Screenshot from NFL+ all-22 Houston offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik had the perfect call for the coverage, with star receiver Nico Collins (No. 12) running a crosser from left to right. Meanwhile, while Stroud rolled right, tight end Dalton Schultz (No. 86) initially ran a corner route, with John Metchie III (No. 8) also leaking into the flat on that side. For Cleveland, the entire play was headed boundary side, which told the field-side defenders to pinch across. Screenshot from NFL+ all-22 Here’s the problem: Schultz was actually running a double move. The veteran tight end converted from a corner route to a post, and once he cleared the face of safety Ronnie Hickman Jr. (No. 33), it was a touchdown. The Browns tried to recover, with corner Greg Newsome II (No. 0) turning to run—he was originally charged with controlling the left quarter of the field. Screenshot from NFL+ all-22 The lesson here? For the Baltimore Ravens this weekend, they can’t cheat over when Houston runs plays that appear designed to cut the field in half. In fact, that’s when the Texans might be at their most dangerous. Love this play from Bobby Slowik and the Texans. For all the world, it looks like a flood concept to the right. Then, Dalton Schultz runs the double move, and Stroud unloads the deep ball. Touchdown. pic.twitter.com/pharN9i1gF — Matt Verderame (@MattVerderame) January 16, 2024

Rashee Rice, Chiefs crushed Dolphins with crossers For much of the season, Rice was used as a short-yardage extraordinaire who could eat up yards after catch like Pac-Man seeing dots. Toward the end of the season, that changed. And with it went the design of Kansas City’s offense. On Saturday night in a 26–7 win over the Miami Dolphins, Rice caught eight passes for 130 yards, leading all players in both categories. He continuously beat Miami on crossing routes, something he’s done routinely over the last few months, against myriad opponents. On this play, the Chiefs are leading 19–7 to start the fourth quarter and are looking to finish off the Dolphins. However, Kansas City was behind the sticks on second-and-16. The Chiefs came out in a balanced look before motioning Justin Watson (No. 84) to the field side of the formation to create a 3×1 look, with tight end Travis Kelce (No. 87) isolated backside. Rice began wide left but ended up the No. 2 receiver between Mecole Hardman Jr. (No. 12) and Watson. Miami was in quarters coverage, trying to prevent a big play to force third-and-long. Though they blitzed much of the night, the Dolphins weren’t threatening here. Lastly, note linebackers Duke Riley (No. 45) and David Long Jr. (No. 51) switching spots with Watson’s motion. Long moves to the middle, while Riley slides outside. Screenshot from NFL+ all-22 On the snap, Mahomes was perfectly protected. Meanwhile, Kelce ran a clear-out route to occupy the far right defender, while Hardman sprinted down the seam, carrying both safeties. All this creates a huge void for Rice, who ran a deep cross behind Long. He’s supposed to have help from a defensive back at the next level, but all three capable of providing it have bailed on deep routes. Additionally, Riley creeps up to keep tabs on running back Isiah Pacheco (No. 10). Screenshot from NFL+ all-22 Once Rice clears Long, it’s over. The rookie made his eighth and final catch of the evening, rumbling untouched for 28 yards before going out of bounds. Screenshot from NFL+ all-22 The play set up a Pacheco touchdown run moments later, ensuring Kansas City’s sixth consecutive berth in the AFC divisional round. If the Buffalo Bills are going to knock the Chiefs out, their zone defense must do a better job of taking away the middle against Kansas City’s passing attack. Rashee Rice is turning into a full-fledged beast, and these crossers against zone coverage have been a big reason why. The Chiefs run a few clear-outs, and Rice runs to daylight. Easy throw, easy catch, easy YAC. Mahomes to Rice has become a major weapon. pic.twitter.com/XSUYIJf9yl — Matt Verderame (@MattVerderame) January 16, 2024