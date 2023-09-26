DJ Cassidy has been parodied by comedian Affion Crockett, who repurposed Method Man and Redman’s performance with the DJ to drive home the roast.

On Friday (September 22), the North Carolina native posted a video to his Instagram in which he is dressed up as the 42-year-old producer. He splices himself into the Soul Train edition of Cassidy’s “Pass The Mic” session, which featured Red, Meth and many more.

“Microphone checka, swingin’ sword lecture/ Closing down the sector, supreme neck protector/ Better warn them, kid, Mr. Meth’s a boiling pot/ Boutta blow his lid from the pressure, too hot for TV,” the Wu-Tang Clan raps with Affion adding exaggerated adlibs.

Watch the full video below:

Earlier this year, DJ Cassidy announced plans to revive “Pass The Mic Live” in order to bring together 25 Hip Hop icons for one night only.

The event featured an all-star line-up of legendary MCs, including some of the genre’s most influential figures. The show took place in late July at New York’s Radio City Music Hall.

Prior to the show, the legendary spinmaster talked to Billboard about the gathering.

“As a 10-year-old DJ, I grew up idolizing every single one of these legendary hip-hop heavyweights,” he said. “Their records were my first pieces of vinyl. Their posters were on my wall. Their tapes were in my Walkman. Together, they laid the foundation for what was to transform the world musically, culturally and beyond.

“I am truly grateful to be celebrating them and their profound impact on the culture, just days from the 50th birthday of hip-hop [Aug. 11] and minutes away from where Kool Herc DJ’d the first hip-hop party in 1973.”

He continued: “Uniting 25 native New York icons of hip-hop’s golden age on one stage for one night in the birthplace of hip-hop, also my hometown, will be the greatest honor of my life.”