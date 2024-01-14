DJ Envy has been prepped to testify against his former business partner, Cesar Pina, who is facing charges of defrauding real estate investors out of millions of dollars.

In December, the Breakfast Club host faced potential legal woes when a judge demanded documents related to his business dealings with Cesar Pina. The judge’s order raised concerns about possible unethical or illegal activities, hinting at a joint conspiracy to defraud creditors.

Despite the scrutiny, DJ Envy, (real name Raashaun Casey), appears unfazed. His attorney has confirmed the submission of all requested documents.

Court documents obtained by AllHipHop reveal that Envy is also poised to clear his name by testifying against Pina if called upon.

“We are aware that on December 20, 2023, the Court issued an Order compelling the production of documents demanded in those subpoenas,” Envy’s lawyer, Daniel Marchese, wrote. “At this time, I am happy to report that on Friday, January 5, 2024, we forwarded our responses and document production to counsel for the Trustee in these aforementioned cases.

“Given the professional back-and-forth between counsel and I since then, it would appear that indeed the responses and the production were acknowledged and received by the Trustee. With this writing, I therefore confirm my client’s compliance with Your Honor’s Order. As I offered to Trustee’s counsel, I will likewise offer to the Court that should sworn testimony (in any form) be needed to affirm my client’s responses and production, he would readily oblige.”

Cesar Pina, who also goes by FlippingNJ on social media, was arrested in October for wire fraud in connection to his real estate ventures with DJ Envy.

Envy, who has not been charged — though named in a string of lawsuits alongside Pina — has maintained that he, too, is a “victim” of Pina’s alleged real estate scam.

Citing an incident in August, he claims to have lost $500,000 on a project with Pina and his wife, Jennifer, to renovate and transform a former school into an apartment building.

More recently, it has been reported that Pina is considering a plea deal. In court documents obtained by AllHipHop, Pina’s legal team has asked the judge for additional time to negotiate with prosecutors in order to settle the case before trial.

In the filing, Pina’s attorneys say: “Counsel for the parties represented that this additional continuance is necessary for effective preparation and to permit the parties to attempt to resolve this case prior to indictment and thereby avoid a trial.

“Plea negotiations are currently in progress, and both the United States and the defendant desire additional time to negotiate a plea agreement, which would render grand jury proceedings and a trial in this matter unnecessary.”