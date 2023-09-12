DJ Envy has recalled a time where he was sent for by R. Kelly to help him create an R&B mixtape during his early days as a DJ.

In a recent clip from his sit-down interview with VladTV, The Breakfast Club host delved into how he nearly worked with the embattled R&B singer.

“This was the mixtape days,” he began. “So this was when I was like 19, 20. And this is when I was on mixtapes. They reached out to me and R. Kelly wanted to do an R&B mixtape. Flew me out to Chicago. And that was it. That was it.”

He continued: “I remember he flew me out on like, a Friday. It sounds crazy saying, ‘flew me out.’ I got flown out on a Friday, I get there, get in the hotel, nice hotel, five-star, everything first class — Friday, nothing. They didn’t return my call. No studio. So, I said alright. And it was supposed to be a weekend thing, so Friday, Saturday, Sunday.

“Saturday, wake up, no call. Now mind you, I’m by myself. Waiting. No call. So I got on a flight, and flew myself back Saturday night. I felt like I was an Instagram model that somebody flew out. I was too ugly to holla at.”

Check out DJ Envy’s VladTV interview below:

Meanwhile, DJ Envy and his wife, Gia Casey, have accused Tyrese of “crossing lines” in their friendship as their feud continues to heat up.

During a recent Instagram Live, Tyrese went after Envy and called him a “liar” for accusing him of sending his wife “disrespectful texts” during their contentious Breakfast Club interview last week.

The Fast & Furious star also posted a follow-up video in which he pulled out receipts of their text conversations, further denying the DJ’s claims.

Envy attempted to clear the air on Tuesday (September 12) and clarify why he said he wanted to “box Tyrese’s mouth” for allegedly disrespecting his wife, so he phoned Gia on-air to explain her side of the story.

“We stopped talking to Tyrese on two different occasions,” she said. “He and I became friends and we spoke often. A lot of times you’d be laying in the bed next to me while we spoke and at first everything was cool. But for me, it got to a point where it became inappropriate and uncomfortable.

“I felt as if lines were being crossed and you felt as if lines were being lines were being crossed and we both decided we were going to take a step back.”

She added: “There were times I felt like he was extremely demanding of my time and my attention, where if I didn’t give him my time and my attention he would get very angry and let me know what his expectations were of me.

“At that time, I didn’t feel as though he was going through any mental issues.”

Gia Casey didn’t want to get specific in regards to what Tyrese said to cross lines exactly, but she revealed there was “flirting and inappropriate comments for a woman who’s married.”