DJ Envy has filed a lawsuit against Tony “The Closer” Robinson for defamation regarding claims against his real estate practice.

According to The Shade Room, Envy — born Raashaun Casey — claimed in the suit that the former NFL player “publicly and maliciously spread false claims about Envy” on social media.

Envy reportedly asserts that Robinson called him a “thief,” “criminal” and “scammer” running a “Ponzi Scheme” that has defrauded others out of millions.

“Let’s get to it,” Tony Robinson wrote in the post’s comment section. “Raashaun has 8-10 new lawsuits people making claims on fraud this too easy!”

The suit allegedly accused Tony of illegally recording a phone call with Envy where he tries to get him to admit to knowing about the Pinas’ fraudulent practices during an Instagram Live. Envy is seeking an unspecified amount in punitive damages.

The Breakfast Club co-host hasn’t been shy to broadcast his business wins in the real estate world in the past, but he was sued last month alongside partners Cesar and Jennifer Pina by Anthony Barone and Anthony Martini, who claimed Envy defrauded them out of $1.5 million over an apartment complex project that never materialized.

The plaintiffs said that they invested in two real estate ventures, the Taylor Company and Flip 2 Dao, but Envy and the Pinas took the money without following through with the project.

Envy was also accused of purchasing a series of properties in Paterson, New Jersey, undervaluing them, and then fixing-and-flipping them or renting them out.

Barone and Martini claimed that the trio used the funds to support their extravagant lifestyles and/or to pay off other investors.

Last week, DJ Envy responded to the suit by filing a motion asking the court to dismiss the lawsuit with prejudice.

DJ Envy also claims that he is a victim himself and lost $500,000 on a separate project with the Pinas to renovate and reposition a former school into an apartment building.

The couple allegedly promised Envy that they would return his initial investment within one year and he would receive a monthly dividend of roughly $17,000. However, Envy has apparently yet to receive any distributions or return of capital in connection with the project.

The collective is due back in court on September 8 to iron out the dispute.