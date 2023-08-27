DJ Muggs has connected with Ghostface Killah, Scarface and a number of other high-profile artists for his first Soul Assassins album in 14 years.

The Cypress Hill producer announced on Friday (August 25) that Soul Assassins 3: Death Valley is now available to purchase and download. The album itself has a slew of features from other top-tier lyricists including Freddie Gibbs, Westside Gunn, Ice Cube, Method Man, Slick Rick and Boldy James, to name a few.

“You know you cannot escape death, but immortality can be attained,” DJ Muggs said in a statement about his latest offering.

Alongside the album, DJ Muggs also released the trailer to his movie for Soul Assassins 3: Death Valley which was filmed in Death Valley, California. The movie will be released on September 13.

The Soul Assassins: Chapter I was released in March 1997 with features from Dr. Dre, Goodie Mob, RZA, GZA, Mobb Deep, KRS-One, MC Eiht, B-Real, Wyclef Jean, Infamous Mobb and others, with the project peaking at No. 20 on the Billboard 200 chart.

The sequel, Soul Assassins II, dropped in October 2000 with another stellar guest list including Kool G Rap, Xzibit, Kurupt, Dilated Peoples, GZA and Ras Kass. The last Soul Assassins project, Intermission, arrived in 2009.

Back in May 2022, DJ Muggs linked up with Method Man and Slick Rick for a collaboration called “Metropolis,” which is on Soul Assassins 3: Death Valley. The track itself kicks off with a verse from the Wu-Tang Clan MC, before Rick the Ruler takes over.

“First they said I was overrated, illegal motion, I had no motive or motivation,” Method Man raps on the song. “But F the world, this is fornication/ Just keep that energy, I’m a magic coordination.”

related single DJ Muggs, Ice Cube, B-Real, MC Ren – Dump On Em August 14, 2023

Speaking on the track, DJ Muggs said: “This shit is live now world wide on your muthafucken PHONES an Computers featuring my homies Method Man an The Grand Wizard Slick Rick – This the fist single from the new Soul Assassins 3 Album- jump in the wip an bump this shit – SA.”

DJ Muggs’ longtime affiliation with Wu-Tang Clan members also includes the GZA collaborative album Grandmasters in 2005, which also features Raekwon and Masta Killa. Speaking to Complex in 2013, Muggs discussed working with Method Man on “Bulworth (They Talk About It While We Live It)” from the 1998 movie soundtrack of the same name.

“Bulworth approached me to do something for the soundtrack, and they wanted a posse cut,” he said. “And they were like, ‘Who do you want?’ And I was like, ‘Why? I can get anybody?’ At the time, we were getting $100,000 for a song. The budgets were ridiculous. So I was like, ‘Prodigy I’m feeling. KRS-One for sure. And Method Man.’”

He continued: “Prodigy wasn’t in the studio, so I sent the reel to him. Method Man and KRS-One recorded the same day in New York. KRS ripped it. Then Method Man came in and sat down and did his vocals. That was the first time I saw someone do that, sitting on a high-ass stool, spitting.”