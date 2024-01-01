DJ Paul has shared a heartfelt post commemorating late Three 6 Mafia rapper Gangsta Boo, one year after her untimely passing.

On the first day of 2023, the pioneering rapper (real name Chantrelle Lola Mitchell) was found unresponsive at her mother’s home in Memphis, Tennessee and pronounced dead at the scene. It was later reported that she succumbed to an accidental overdose on fentanyl, cocaine and ethanol (alcohol). She was only 43 years old at the time.

On Monday (January 1), the King of Memphis took to Instagram to share several photographs of the departed icon. Complied and edited to make it seem like she was smiling down from heaven, her song “Love Don’t Live (U Abandoned Me)” played over the visuals.

“1 Year Today & I Can Feel It!” the producer captioned his post. “Started Feeling it A Month Ago. Rest Queen, You’ve Worked Hard Enough.”

With a similar sentiment, La Chat also honored her friend and collaborator on social media, writing: “One of da Saddesst days of my life!! LongLiveGangstaboo FukDaDealer,UAKilla’ CowardAXXNicca.”

Check out both posts below:

Gansgta Boo’s brother E Gutta (real name Eric Mitchell) was reportedly with her on the night of her passing, also having suffered an overdose. They were both hospitalized following the incident, but only he survived.

In August, Crunchy Black shared a screenshot of an Instagram user claiming to have been in jail with Gutta and that he “got her up outta here on purpose” because he hated her for never financially supporting him.

About the theory, Crunchy wrote that he wanted “justice” for Boo and that her brother should “kill his fucking self.”

After HipHopDX shared the story on Instagram, a fan commented that he should share his theory with the authorities, to which DJ Paul chimed in and wrote: “They have it. They have her phone and they know who did it.”

In December, Gutta stopped by the Murder Master Music Show and tackled the claims head-on.

“It’s crazy because that’s somebody I thought I knew, but I don’t know him no more,” he said of Crunchy. “It’s a conspiracy, man! Dudes like that are beneath me.”

He continued: “We don’t even discuss guys like that because they don’t hold no merit where I’m from. Dudes like that don’t even exist in the Mafia name. They been X’d out. We don’t even talk about guys like that. They don’t even matter. Dudes like that, we don’t even discuss.”