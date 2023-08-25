DJ Paul has spoken on Gangsta Boo’s passing and has claimed the authorities know who is responsible for her death.

The Three 6 Mafia co-founder took to Instagram to share the update, which comes after Crunchy Black claimed Boo was allegedly killed by her brother following the rapper’s accidental overdose back in January.

After HipHopDX shared the story on Instagram, a fan commented that Black should instead share his theory with the authorities, to which DJ Paul chimed in and said that had already been done.

“They have it,” the rapper and producer wrote. “They have her phone and they know who did it.”

According to previous reports, Boo’s brother E Gutta (real name Eric Mitchell) was with her on the night of her passing and also suffered an overdose. Both the rapper and her sibling were hospitalized following the incident, but only her brother survived.

Earlier this week, Crunchy Black shared a screenshot of an Instagram comment from @martinezdeange1985, someone allegedly claiming to have been in jail with Gutta.

The message directed toward Gangsta Boo’s brother suggested he “got her up outta here on purpose” and claimed he hated her due to never financially supporting her.

“Ay tell everybody that you probably got her up outta here on purpose..” the message read. “Did u tell these folk that all u used to do when we was locked up was talk about how much u hate her cuz she ain’t send you no bread or help put you on? U a phony.

“I’m bout to reach out to yo whole family and tell them everything you used to be talking about in prison when it came to Boo. Imma start wit your mama because she needs to know her son ain’t shit.”

In the caption, Crunchy Black wrote: “God is good he sent me this to post and sure against the boo brother we on your ass he was in jail y’all talking about how he hate her how he going to do something to her if anybody f*** with boo you know she had a good heart.”

In another post, he added that he wanted “justice” for Gangsta Boo and that her brother should “kill his fucking self.”

Gangsta Boo (real name Lola Chantrelle Mitchell) passed away on New Year’s Day at the age of 43. She was discovered unresponsive at her mother’s home in Memphis and pronounced dead at the scene. It was later reported she died after overdosing on fentanyl, cocaine and ethanol (alcohol).