DJ Vlad has doubled down on his opinions about Drake and DJ Khaled‘s failure to comment about the crisis in the Middle East.

The popular media personality stopped by The Breakfast Club on Friday (October 13), where he told co-hosts Charlamagne Tha God and DJ Envy that he meant what he said about the so-called “radio silence” coming from Drizzy and Khaled.

“You sort of see what’s been happening, when you look at the Gaza-Israel situation. It’s horrific,” he said. “And I put out a statement about that myself. I said, you know, that I feel sorry for all the citizens from Israel and Palestine that are caught up in what their leaders are choosing to do.”

He continued: “It’s a serious topic. And when I sat back and looked at it, I was like, ‘Drake is the most famous Jewish person on Earth’ … and Khaled is the most famous Palestinian in the world. But neither one of them has said anything about this at all.”

“Drake is doing this whole thing where he’s literally writing paragraphs about Joe Budden because his feelings were hurt about an album review,” he concluded. “So it’s not like they don’t have time. This shit runs deep.”

Check out the interview below:

On Saturday (October 7), Israel declared war on the Palestinian militant group Hamas after an unprecedented attack that left more than 1,000 dead in Israel. Retaliatory Israeli airstrikes on Gaza have since killed at least 900 people.

While many are speaking up on the conflict on social media, Drake and Khaled have both been silent.

related news DJ Khaled Promises Double Dose Of Drake On New Album ‘Til Next Time’ September 29, 2023

Taking to Twitter on Tuesday (October 10), Vlad had words for both of them, saying that because Drake was brought up Jewish and Khaled is Palestinian-American, they should speak out.

“Has anyone noticed that the most famous Jewish person on Earth, Drake, and the most famous Palestinian person on Earth, DJ Khaled, haven’t said a single thing about the Gaza-Israel conflict?” he began. “It’s not like Drake is too busy. He’s been writing paragraphs about Joe Budden hurting his feelings about his new album. DJ Khaled has been working overtime promoting his new Jordan sneakers. But both of them have been silent on this topic. Why is that?”

He continued: “It’s because both are so thirsty to maintain their relevance that they wouldn’t dare risk insulting a segment of their fanbase. Heaven forbid that Drake might debut at #2 behind Taylor Swift because some of his Palestinian fans chose to not stream his album. And it would be the end of the world if Khaled sold a few less sneakers because some Jewish people decided not to buy his Jordans.”

“That’s the difference between artists of today and timeless legends like 2Pac,” Vlad concluded. “You know damn well Pac would be the first one to speak out about something so close to home.”