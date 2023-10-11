Drake and DJ Khaled have both been called out by DJ Vlad for their silence regarding the current war between Israel and Hamas.

On Saturday (October 7), Israel declared war on the Palestinian militant group Hamas after an unprecedented attack that left more than 1,000 dead in Israel. Retaliatory Israeli airstrikes on Gaza have since killed at least 900 people.

While many are speaking up on the conflict on social media, Drake and Khaled have both been silent.

Taking to Twitter on Tuesday (October 10), Vlad had words for both of them, saying that because Drake was brought up Jewish and Khaled is Palestinian-American, they should speak out.

“Has anyone noticed that the most famous Jewish person on Earth, Drake, and the most famous Palestinian person on Earth, DJ Khaled, haven’t said a single thing about the Gaza-Israel conflict?” he began. “It’s not like Drake is too busy. He’s been writing paragraphs about Joe Budden hurting his feelings about his new album. DJ Khaled has been working overtime promoting his new Jordan sneakers. But both of them have been silent on this topic. Why is that?”

He continued: “It’s because both are so thirsty to maintain their relevance that they wouldn’t dare risk insulting a segment of their fanbase. Heaven forbid that Drake might debut at #2 behind Taylor Swift because some of his Palestinian fans chose to not stream his album. And it would be the end of the world if Khaled sold a few less sneakers because some Jewish people decided not to buy his Jordans.”

“That’s the difference between artists of today and timeless legends like 2Pac,” Vlad concluded. “You know damn well Pac would be the first one to speak out about something so close to home.”

