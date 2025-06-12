A Brazilian DJ, who played at the Nova concert hours before the October 7 attacks, has horrified Israelis after he expressed support for Palestine on social media.

Juarez Petrillo, known as DJ Swarup, shared a post wearing a t-shirt with a Palestinian flag saying “Free Palestine,” which garnered backlash in Israel.

In response, he posted an explanation on Thursday for his post, saying he supported the “freedom of the Palestinian people” and “the end of occupation”.

He admitted he had cried over what had happened on October 7 and “no life lost that day should be forgotten”.

But he said that he “can’t and won’t close my eyes to what’s happening now. Thousands of Palestinians killed. Children. Women….”

He called the war on Gaza a fight “between barbarism and humanity. And out of humanity, I refuse to believe that loving Palestine means hating Israel. Or the other way around…Stop killing innocent people. Stop normalizing horror”.