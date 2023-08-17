Reverend Djiniyini Gondarra said he will be voting No

An Indigenous spiritual and civil rights leader says he will be voting No in the Voice referendum because it ‘won’t make a difference’ to First Nation’s People.

Dubbed Australia’s Mahatma’ Gandhi, reverend Djiniyini Gondarra, is a Dhurili Nation clan leader from the Northern Territory’s Elcho Island and is the current chairman of the Arnhem Land Progress Association (ALPA) and the country’s first Aboriginal Methodist minister.

He has been involved in the decades-long fight for a treaty between Aboriginal people and the Australian government and believes anything less is a sacrifice.

‘What difference is this Voice going to make?’ Dr Gondarra he told the ABC, admitting his opposition to the Voice is widely at odds to other Aboriginal people in his community.

‘That’s my one concern. I will be voting No for a Voice.

‘I would rather see more dialogue, diplomatic dialogue, where we’re sitting down and talking about one thing: that we are one [of the only Commonwealth countries] in the world that has missed out on a treaty.

‘A negotiation with the first people to understand whose land is it.’

Dr Gondarra is not following any partisan political campaign or involved in any of the referendum campaigns, instead he is dedicated to the idea that a reckoning with a treaty is inevitable.

‘Our people – some of them have been elected in the government, or minister in the government’, he said.

‘We have been in Greens, Labor, CLP or independent. We’ve got many of them and they’ve been there for many, many years.

‘Everybody’s been crying for how many years?

‘As a leader of my nation and my church and my ceremony, I say: Voice is not going to make a difference.’

Dr Gondarra (pictured) argued the Voice to parliament is not going to make a difference for the lives of Indigenous people

The spiritual and civil rights leader’s life is explored in a new documentary, Luku Ngärra, directed by Sinem Saban (pictured left) who described Dr Gondarra (pictured right) as ‘Australia’s Gandhi’

At almost 80 years old, Dr Gondarra’s life has been explored in a new documentary titled Luku Ngärra.

Director Sinem Saban compared the elder of the Dhurili Nation to Indian political and civil rights leader Mohandas ‘Mahatma’ Gandhi.

‘He places people in their hearts,’ Ms Saban told she told News.com.

‘He wants to unite Australia on a spiritual level and through justice for his people, but without taking anything from us [non-Indigenous Australians].’

‘Like Gandhi, he takes a very humble and non violent approach to grave injustice.

‘He doesn’t express anger at everyday non-Indigenous people and does not energise white guilt.

‘Instead he is very direct with who and what the problem is – The foreign system that has been placed upon his people,’ she added.

The documentary is intended to be an educational resource, calling out the long-term impact of white Australian law and policies on Indigenous communities (pictured, stock image)

‘And he has a genuine compassion for all humanity who are victims of systems placed upon them.’

The documentary is intended to be an educational resource, calling out the long-term impact of white Australian law and policies on Indigenous communities and the changes brought to Arnhem Land during Dr Gondarra’s lifetime.

‘It is part of the truth telling journey that we are all starving for,’ the director said.

‘I want it to be a reminder that treaty is a really important thing we need to resolve – for Dr Gondarra that means a treaty with the federal government, not the Northern Territory government.’