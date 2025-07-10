WIMBLEDON, England — Novak Djokovic canceled his afternoon practice session at Wimbledon on Thursday, a day after the seven-time champion had a “nasty” fall moments before clinching his quarterfinal victory.

The 38-year-old Djokovic, who faces No. 1 Jannik Sinner in the semifinals on Friday, slid and fell on his second match point against No. 22 seed Flavio Cobolli. He then won the next two points to advance.

Editor’s Picks 2 Related

The 24-time Grand Slam champion’s practice session at Wimbledon’s Aorangi Park had been scheduled for 1-3 p.m. The All England Club confirmed that the session was canceled.

Djokovic has the option to reschedule practice time later.

Sinner had similarly canceled his own practice session a day after hurting his right elbow during his fourth-round victory over Grigor Dimitrov. Then he went out and beat No. 10 Ben Shelton in straight sets on Wednesday.

Djokovic described his tumble as “a nasty fall. It was very awkward.”

“Obviously, [my] body is not the same today like it was before, so I guess the real impact or effect of what happened I will feel tomorrow,” he said at Wednesday’s news conference. “So let’s see. I’m hoping the next 24, 48 hours that the severity of what was happening on the court and what happened is not too bad, that I’ll be able to play at my best and free of pain in two days.”