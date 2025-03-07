INDIAN WELLS, Calif. — Novak Djokovic said ahead of the BNP Paribas Open that he is healthy and the viral video of him hobbling into the airport following last month’s tournament in Doha was unrelated to the hamstring injury that forced him to retire from his Australian Open semifinal match in January.

“It was really, yeah, awkward to see that video, because I arrived to the airport and I hit myself really badly as I was walking out, because it was very early, I think, 4 or 5 a.m. I was just limping because I hit myself badly in the ankle,” Djokovic, the tournament’s No. 6 seed, said. “That’s all. It was just a hit. It was nothing else. But then people connected it to the injury and thought it was something escalating and coming back.

“But anyway, I’m feeling good. I really look forward coming to Indian Wells and Miami this year. I’ll play the Sunshine Double first time after, I think, six years.”

Djokovic, 37, lost in his first-round match in Doha to Matteo Berrettini and drew concern after the airport video appeared on social media. He has not played since. Following a first-round bye, he is slated to open play in Indian Wells on Saturday against the winner of Thursday’s match between Botic van de Zandschulp and Nick Kyrgios, who Djokovic defeated in the 2022 Wimbledon final.

Djokovic is a five-time champion at the BNP Paribas Open, most recently in 2016, and is in search of his 100th ATP title. He would become just the third man to do so, joining Jimmy Connors and Roger Federer. While he won Olympic gold in Paris last summer, the Serbian star has not won a tour title since 2023 and has openly struggled with motivation at times — but said he was excited to play the Sunshine Double events in the United States this month.

“Other than Slams, [there are] few tournaments that really give me inspiration when I wake up in the morning and think about where I want to do well,” Djokovic said. “Indian Wells and Miami are definitely at the top of that list.”

He added was he excited to have former rival-turned-coach Andy Murray by his side for both events and said the two would speak after Miami and ensure they wanted to continue working together.

“I was very glad when he decided to keep going, Indian Wells, Miami, and yeah, most of the clay court season,” Djokovic said. “…I think the plan is to go all the way till the end of Roland Garros, I think, and yeah, hopefully Wimbledon, as well.”