Novak Djokovic, who has won seven of his 24 Grand Slam titles at Wimbledon, added another milestone Saturday as he became just the third player in the history of the grass-court tournament to reach 100 victories.

Djokovic beat fellow Serbian Miomir Kecmanovic 6-3, 6-0, 6-4 to advance to the round of 16 and join Martina Navratilova (120) and Roger Federer (105) as the only players to win 100 singles matches at the All England Club.

“Wimbledon is the favorite and dream tournament, not just for myself but probably for the majority of tennis players,” Djokovic said. “Growing up most kids dream of playing here and winning here. I have been blessed to do it multiple times, and any history I can make in my favorite tournament, I’m blessed.”

The 38-year-old Djokovic, playing in his 20th Wimbledon tournament, will next face No. 11 Alex De Minaur for a spot in the quarterfinals.

Most Match Wins At Single Major* Novak Djokovic joined Roger Federer as the only men to win 100+ matches at two different majors since the Open era began in 1968. Player Wins Major Rafael Nadal 112 French Open Roger Federer 105 Wimbledon Roger Federer 102 Australian Open Novak Djokovic 101 French Open Novak Djokovic 100 Wimbledon Novak Djokovic 99 Australian Open *men in Open era — ESPN Research

“Very grateful, obviously, privileged to be in the position I am. Said it many times; tennis made me who I am, has given me incredible things in life that I can experience. I try not to take anything for granted, particularly at this age. Still going strong, trying to compete with the young players, do some slides and splits on court and push myself to the limit.”

The victory also moved Djokovic into the fourth round of a Grand Slam for the 68th time, second only to Federer (69). He also joined Federer as the only men to win 100+ matches at two different majors since the Open era began in 1968.

Navratilova, a nine-time Wimbledon singles champion, amassed 120 singles victories. Eight-time champion Federer reached 105 singles wins.

Asked how joining that company sounded, Djokovic replied, “very historic, very nice.”

Djokovic made just eight unforced errors through two sets before Kecmanovic made him work for the victory in the third.

ESPN Research and The Associated Press contributed to this report.