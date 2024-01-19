Key events Show key events only Please turn on JavaScript to use this feature

Let’s whiz around the rest of the matches quickly: Aussie De Minaur took the first set 6-3 over Coboli but is 0-1 in the second.

An epic is unfolding between Mannarino and Shelton. The Frenchman took the first 7 7 -6 4 but was blown away 1-6 in the second. Shelton is now 2-1 up in the third. That’s got a five-setter written all over it.

Haddad Maia survived a scare against the youngster Timofeeva to take the first set 6-5. She was 3-0 up but was dragged back to 3-3.

Djokovic takes the first set 6-3. 44 minutes is all he needed. Dominant, decisive, Djokovic! Immense defence on the back-hand along with drives down the line on his fore-hand. How does anyone beat this guy?

Etcheverry holds. He’s still 5-3 down and will have to break this Djokovic service, but he’s staying in the fight. If he can play as much on his forehand as possible he may have a chance in the coming sets.

Deuce. Etcheverry loads up on a big fore-hand drive but can’t lift it over the net. Good defence from Djokovic kept him in the point and perhaps forced Etcheverry’s hand.

Outrageous. A cross-court, back-hand winner from Djokovic is a contender for the best stroke of the tournament so far. Hyperbolic? Maybe. But it’s perfect. Still, big serves from Etcheverry and a lightning fore-hand down the line means he’s 40-15 up in the game. Outstanding tennis from both. That shot will have pleased these flag wielding fans. Photograph: Tracey Nearmy/Reuters Updated at 04.02 EST

5-2 to Djokovic. Simple as. He makes it look so easy sometimes. Etcheverry is playing some quality tennis of his own but it’s the clinical striking of Djokovic that sees him move within four points of the first set.

So good! Wow, Djokovic should have been out away with two thumping cross-court fore-hands from Etcheverry but his defence on the back-hand is superb. It’s so good in fact that he turns it into an attacking weapon and Etcheverry has to scramble to return. Novak goes 40-0 up in a flash.

Djokovic breaks! He’s figured out a weakness from Etcheverry. It’s that double-handed back-hand and the man with 24 slams is peppering it constantly. This latest one goes long and Novak is 4-2 with the serve.

Etcheverrys aves break-point with a crunching serve. He seemed to stiffen up when he was serving for the game which saw him lose two points in a row. But a thumping serve, and then another, means he now has the advantage. Djokovic has it back thanks to a lovely drop that beats the desperate lunge of Etcheverry.

Big back-hand down the line from Djokovic tees up a booming forehand winner. 15-30 up now. But he goes long on another forehand and hands Etcheverry a gimme to square it at 30-30. A long, searching rally follows and Etcheverry takes the point. Serving for the game now.

Timofeeva has stormed back and is now 3-3 in the first set. She was 0-3 down to Haddad Maia but the young qualifier is fronting up. Maria Timofeeva eyes a return as she gets back into the game. Photograph: Andy Wong/AP Updated at 03.56 EST

Djokovic is so clinical. He over-hits on the first rally of the game and goes 0-15 down. But he then raises his standard and takes a 40-15 lead. Etcheverry, though, has some quality of his own and hangs on to another rally to make it 40-30. But a booming serve down the middle of the court sees Djokovic take the game. 3-2 to the defending champion.

BOOM! A second consecutive ace from Etcheverry closes the game and it’s 2-2 in the first. Tomas Martin Etcheverry is holding his own in the early stages of the match. Photograph: Daniel Pockett/Getty Images Updated at 04.00 EST

Again Etcheverry finds the net with the two-handed back-hand. Not quite generating the lift and power needed. Deuce it is. His service game is on fire though and he lands his third ace to take the advantage.

Djokovic wins an 18-shot rally. But those were crunching strokes from both players. No soft gimmes there. Quality tennis that ends with Etcheverry finding the net on a lunging back-hand. But he wins the next point on his own serve and leads 40-30.

Djokovic’s forehand looks in good shape. So says Nick Kygrios on comms. He’s climbing into those driving strokes and makes light work of that service game. 2-1 up in the first. Haddad Maia is 3-0 over the youngster Timofeeva. Aussie de Minaur is 2-1 up on Cobolli and in the match that is turning into an epic already, Mannarino, having taken the first set via a tie-breaker, is locked at 1-1 in the second with the American Shelton.

Right then, switching over to our main event. Djokovic claimed the first game in the first set over Etcheverry. But a powerful service game from the Argentine sees him take a 40-15 lead. But Novak won’t go away. A sumptuous back-hand down the tram makes it 40-30. . Etcheverry can play! That’s a tasty drop to make it 1-1 in the first set.

We’ve got a game on the Margaret Court Arena. Beatriz Haddad Maia, the first ever Brazilian to reach the third round of the Australian Open, is 1-0 in the first set over the 20-year-old qualifier Maria Timofeeva who produced an almighty shock on Wednesday by beating Caroline Wozniacki 1-6, 6-4, 6-1. As I type, Haddad Maia has just taken the second game without dropping a point. She looks on it! A focussed Beatriz Haddad Maia prepares to play a forehand. Photograph: Darrian Traynor/Getty Images Updated at 03.36 EST

We’re still waiting for Novak to get going. In the meantime, I’m watching Ben Skelton (16) take on Adrian Mannarino (20). It’s a bit of a belter so far. The first set is locked at 6-6 with Mannarino 5-4 up and serving with two set points. Can he stick it? Oh yes he can! The experienced Frenchman takes the first set over the 21-year-old American. Adrian Mannarino fires off a forehand to Ben Shelton. Photograph: Lukas Coch/EPA Updated at 03.23 EST

I’ve just watched Novak Djokovic crying on my TV talking about a tree. “I got connected with that tree,” the teary Serb said. “I just liked it. I liked its roots and the trunks and branches and everything. So I started climbing it years ago. That’s it. I just have a connection.” Hey, he’s got 24 slams. Maybe there’s something to it.

Here’s a run through of selected from earlier today: Men’s singles: Stefanos Tsitsipas (7) beat Luca Van Assche 6-3, 6-0, 6-4.

Taylor Fritz (12) beat Fábián Marozsán 3-6, 6-4, 6-2, 6-2.

Jannik Sinner (4) beat Sabastian Baez (26) 6-0, 6-1, 6-3.

Karen Khachanov (15) beat Tomas Machac 6-4, 7-6, 6-4, 7-6. Women’s singles: Coco Gauff (4) beat Alycia Parks 6-0, 6-2.

Marta Kostyuk beat Elina Avanesyan 2-6, 6-4, 6-4.

Aryna Sabalenka (2) beat Lesia Tsurenko (28) 6-0, 6-0.

Amanda Anisimova beat Paula Badosa 7-5, 6-4.

Magdalena Fręch beat Anastasia Zakharova 4-6, 7-5, 6-4.

Mira Andreeva beat Diane Parry 1-6, 6-1, 710-65