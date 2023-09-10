When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

Want to know how to watch the US Open final today? Want to watch it for free? We can help you on both counts and will have you all set up for a Djokovic vs. Medvedev live stream in just a few clicks. We’ve been covering free options throughout this year’s US Open and can show you how to enjoy the final match of the final tennis major of the year.

While many were predicting another classic showdown between the Serbian and Carlos Alcaraz, Daniil Medvedev sent the young Spaniard packing in the semifinal and will be hoping to repeat his 2021 US Open final victory over Novak and pick up his second major trophy. Djokovic, on the other hand, is looking to extend his lead over Nadal for most majors with a 24th title – that will put him one ahead of Serena Williams, too.

As for catching the US Open final live stream, there are plenty of options below. It varies country by country if they’re paid or free, but we can help you watch the free options from anywhere by using a VPN (virtual private network). If you try watching these free options outside their country, your location will give you away, and you’ll be locked out. A VPN will help simulate your device’s location and get around that. Better yet, there’s currently an offer on our favorite one that gets you three extra months for free, along with a 49% discount.

Where to watch Djokovic vs. Medvedev US Open live streams free from anywhere

Duke, a New Zealand TV channel on TVNZ, and Gem on 9Now in Australia are both showing the men’s US Open final live stream today. You need to create a free login via email to access these streams, but that only takes a minute or so to get set up.

However, if you’re not actually in New Zealand or Australia, geo-blocking will stop you from watching at the last moment, although it might let you watch an unskippable ad at first, just to tease you. There’s a solution, though, as you can use a VPN, set it to the country of the streaming service, and watch like a local. Of the two, I’ve found that TVNZ has been the smoother service, as 9Now sometimes has buffering issues for me, so I’d try the New Zealander service first. It wouldn’t hurt to create a login for both before the match, just in case you want to switch.

How to watch the US Open final with a VPN

When: Today, 4 p.m. ET / 9 p.m. BST / 10 p.m. CEST / 6 a.m. (Monday) AEST / 8 a.m. (Monday) NZST.

How to watch Djokovic vs. Medvedev in the USA

ESPN, ESPN Plus, and ESPN Deportes have the rights to the US Open live streams in the US. So, if you have those channels on your cable package, you’re all set already. If you don’t, then ESPN Plus is your cheapest option at just $10 a month on a one-month rolling contract.

If you’re a cord-cutter and want to access the main ESPN cable channels temporarily, you could opt for a service like Sling Orange or Fubo TV. Sling Orange is usually $40 a month, but your first month is currently cut to $20, and you can cancel anytime. Fubo TV is much more expensive at $75 a month, but you can get a 7-day free trial before moving on to a rolling one-month deal.

Note: The use of VPNs is illegal in certain countries, and using VPNs to access region-locked streaming content might constitute a breach of the terms of use for certain services. Insider does not endorse or condone the illegal use of VPNs.