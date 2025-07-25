Image: Dubai Media Office/ For illustrative purposes

Dubai Land Department (DLD) has signed a memorandum of cooperation with Masdar City to allow companies operating within its free zones to own land and property in Dubai under the freehold ownership system, the two parties announced on Thursday.

The agreement is part of broader efforts by the DLD to enhance the competitiveness of Dubai’s real estate sector, attract new investors.

“Enabling companies registered in free zones to own property in the emirate aligns with our vision of building a more open investment environment,” said Majid Al Marri, CEO of the Real Estate Registration Sector at DLD. “This strategic step diversifies the investor base and stimulates new investment flows that contribute to market growth and sustainability.”

Clear regulatory framework

Under the agreement, the DLD and Masdar City will establish a regulatory framework defining eligibility criteria, as well as the legal and administrative procedures for property ownership.

The collaboration will streamline processes between the DLD and the Free Zone Authority and implement a digital system for application submission, document verification, and tracking.

The initiative will also include support services to help companies navigate legal and registration requirements, promoting transparency and ease of doing business.

“By simplifying property registration processes for companies within Masdar City’s free zones, we are enabling them to expand their operations seamlessly,” said Ahmed Baghoum, CEO of Masdar City. “This partnership reinforces Masdar City’s role as a global hub for innovation and investment.”

DLD-Masdar City to boost business integration

The cooperation aims to leverage Dubai’s position as a major investment destination by expanding property access to a broader range of businesses, particularly those in innovation and sustainability sectors based in Masdar City.

The move is also expected to support companies’ expansion plans by offering direct access to one of the region’s most dynamic property markets, further integrating the UAE’s real estate and business ecosystems.

DLD has recently taken multiple steps to modernise and open up its real estate market, including digitisation efforts and collaborations aimed at attracting long-term investors and enhancing market flexibility.

Read: Masdar City’s Mohamed Al Breiki on its net-zero journey