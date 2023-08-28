Run-DMC rapper DMC has had enough of polemics in politics driving people apart, and he believes the solution to bringing people together is to run for president.

In an interview with soccer magazine OutKick, which dropped on Saturday (August 26), the “It’s Tricky” rapper dropped the bombshell during soccer star Lionel Messi’s MLS league debut.

“The whole beauty of everything that’s going on, Messi being here, soccer, MLS, everything that’s going on, this is what the world is all about,” he told the outlet. “We see so much division, but if we go to a soccer game or concert or museum, where the sports and art is, it’s a true representation of how great this world is. Not can be, is.”

He continued: “And I am running for President starting today, because in a beautiful place like this… what better place to announce it? But it’s all about togetherness and people coming together.”

DMC is definitely going to be needing a new career now that Run-DMC performed their last-ever live performance earlier this month.

The iconic rap group hit the stage at the tail-end of the concert which was spearheaded by Mass Appeal in celebration of the 50th Anniversary of Hip Hop.

Both Joesph “Rev. Run” Simmons, and Darryl “DMC” McDaniels performed a slew of their classic hits including “It’s Like That,” “Sucker MC’s,” “It’s Tricky,” “Walk This Way,” and “My Adidas.”

Aside from the hard-hitting production, the heartbeat of each record was driven by the late Jason “Jam Master Jay” Mizell’s precise turntables scratches. The legendary DJ was gunned down in 2002 at a New York recording studio.

At the end of Run-DMC’s performance, their famous red, Black, and white logo flashed on the screen with the message, “JMJ 4EVER” which was a nod to the pioneering DJ.

related news Run-DMC Legend DMC Urges Young Rappers To Speak Up About Addiction & Mental Health Issues May 31, 2022

Other performers at the star-studded show included the reuniting of Wu-Tang Clan, Snoop Dogg, Lil Wayne, Ice Cube, Fat Joe, Lupe Fiasco, Eve, Lil Kim, Remy Ma and Trina.

The concert also paid homage to trailblazers who helped pave the way like Kurtis Blow, Kool Herc, Grandmaster Caz, Roxanne Shante, Melle Mel and the Sugarhill Gang.

There was even a special appearance by The Captain and New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter who fired up the crowd in the stadium he once called home.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame group first teased their retirement back in January when DMC did an interview with Rock the Bells.

“Run-DMC is over,” he said. “The only way Run-DMC gets back together is if The Beatles get back together. Can that happen?”