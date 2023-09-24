DMX had a reputation for being quite the wild man back in the day, but few stories are as wild as the story about him allegedly chasing Ma$e and threatening to “catch” him, as Memphis Bleek recently recounted.

During an interview with Drink Champs, which dropped on Saturday (September 23), the former Roc-A-Fella rapper reccalled the outrageous tale and remarked that the late Ruff Ryder — whom he also called his “brother” — was nothing if not “wild.”

“X was wild,” Bleek said. “I remember my album release party. I had a party in The Tunnel, and The Tunnel is the wildest NY club. You don’t be in there by yourself. You need at least six goons with you, and I mean n-ggas who are on ‘go’ mode. You know what I mean?”

“But X came by himself. Dolo. With a bottle of Hennessy with some red shit mixed in it. ‘Yeah, I bought a bottle of blood for my dog!’

He continued: “This is the first day I met X. Diddy and Bad Boy and them are all riding down on the beach. Here come Ma$e on a scooter. That n-gga X jumped out the car and started chasing Ma$e. ‘Yo! Get back here! Wait ’til I catch you, n-gga!’

“So I’m in the back seat, like, ‘Yo! What the fuck happened between him and Ma$e?’ And nobody in the n-gga crew was running behind him, trying to stop him. So I said, ‘Whoever this n-gga is, he’s official.’”

Memphis Bleek isn’t the only one who has wild DMX stories to tell. Earlier this month, Jermaine Dupri remembered the time the “X Gon Give It To Ya” rapper robbed a reporter from The Source magazine with nothing but his faithful dog in tow.

“One night when I was working on my album, Life in 1942, I was heading to the studio for the DMX session,” JD said in a video posted to his Instagram page. “I was going to the studio in New York to hear DMX do his verse.

“We tried to make it a marketing thing by having an interviewer from, I think, The Source magazine come and be a fly on the wall at the session so that they could talk about me recording and how the process was and all of this.

“So it goes like this: the session was whatever time it was. The writer gets to the studio before DMX, then DMX shows up. At this time, DMX is walking around with his dogs and he got both dogs. But by the time I got to the studio, the reporter had gotten robbed.

“DMX basically robbed the reporter with his dog. No guns, just his dog. DMX came in and started questioning the reporter and told him to run his shit, take off whatever he had on.”

Dupri added: “He had his dog basically on the dude making him do this. I tell these 30th anniversary stories — I got a lot of crazy stories. A lot of shit I can’t tell, but this one I feel like I have to tell. R.I.P. my man, DMX.”

Fabolous wrote in the comments section of Jermaine Dupri’s post: “Honestly if you’ve ever really been around DMX, you have a wild DMX story. Long Live the Legend DMX.”