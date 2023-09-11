DMX once robbed a reporter working for The Source magazine not with a firearm, but with his faithful dog — according to Jermaine Dupri.

The incident allegedly took place during a studio session for “Get Your Shit Right,” Dupri’s collaboration with the late Ruff Ryders rapper from 1998’s Life in 1942, and was “one the craziest nights eva” said the So So Def founder.

“One night when I was working on my album, Life in 1942, I was heading to the studio for the DMX session,” JD said in a clip posted to his Instagram page over the weekend. “I was going to the studio in New York to hear DMX do his verse.

“We tried to make it a marketing thing by having an interviewer from, I think, The Source magazine come and be a fly on the wall at the session so that they could talk about me recording and how the process was and all of this.

“So it goes like this: the session was whatever time it was. The writer gets to the studio before DMX, then DMX shows up. At this time, DMX is walking around with his dogs and he got both dogs. But by the time I got to the studio, the reporter had gotten robbed.

“DMX basically robbed the reporter with his dog. No guns, just his dog. DMX came in and started questioning the reporter and told him to run his shit, take off whatever he had on.”

Dupri added: “He had his dog basically on the dude making him do this. I tell these 30th anniversary stories — I got a lot of crazy stories. A lot of shit I can’t tell, but this one I feel like I have to tell. R.I.P. my man, DMX.”

Fabolous wrote in the comments of Jermaine Dupri’s post: “Honestly if you’ve ever really been around DMX, you have a wild DMX story. Long Live the Legend DMX.”

This isn’t the first time a story has been told about DMX robbing people with dogs. During an interview with Power 106 in 2019, Jadakiss talked about X doing the same thing in Yonkers with his dog Boomer.

“He broke barriers — he did Woodstock,” he told Nick Cannon. “To come from my hood, walking around with a pitbull, robbing people with his dog, to doing movies with Jet Li. X was crazy. He’s a dog lover, he loved his dog. He loved all of them.

“But he had a dog, Boomer. it was dangerous. You ever see him with Boomer, you know he’s robbing everything with his dog. Not armed robbery, dog robbery.”

However, weapons were allegedly not entirely out of the question for DMX when it came to jacking people. In 2015, he was accused of robbing a man at gunpoint at a Newark, New Jersey gas station.

related news What DMX Was Really Like In The Studio: A Deep Dive August 15, 2023

Speaking to TMZ at the time, X denied the allegations and said he had no recollection of such incident.

“I do not recall the incident in which you are referring to,” he said. “I have no idea what it’s about. I mean, it comes with the territory. People are always gonna take shots. Try to accuse you of things.

“It’s not the first thing I’ve been accused of that I didn’t do. If I did it, you would have known about it. Like, for real. I wouldn’t be able to travel as freely as I do, if I did it. There’s nothing to worry about.

“I wouldn’t even be on the cameras. We stopped at a gas station. I don’t recall any incident happening. I make way more than that doing a show. So, why would I want that type of trouble for myself…The harder the devil works at trying to destroy me because I’m special to God.”