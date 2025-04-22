



ECONOMYNEXT – The ground handling services contract for SriLankan Airlines at Melbourne Airport, Australia, has been awarded to Dnata Airport Services Pty Limited, Minister Nalinda Jayatissa said.

The existing contract for providing ground handling services at Melbourne Airport is scheduled to expire on June 30, he said.

International competitive bids were invited to select a ground handling service provider for the next 3 years.

“After reviewing the 4 bids submitted, the procurement committee recommended Dnata Airport Services, for a total estimated cost of 13,124,402 Australian dollars, 2.6 billion rupees,” Jayatissa told reporters. (Colombo/Apr22/2025)