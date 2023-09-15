Travel insurance can offer financial protection if you cancel an expensive, nonrefundable vacation for an approved reason. Travel insurance can also cover your medical bills if you experience a medical emergency while traveling. However, sometimes you can get away with not purchasing it.

“Ultimately, the decision to purchase travel insurance should be based on your individual circumstances, including your destination, planned activities, health condition, and financial situation,” Rajeev Shrivastava, founder and CEO of insurance marketplace VisitorsCoverage, told Investopedia via email.

Key Takeaways Travel insurance typically covers a variety of situations, such as trip cancellations, travel delays, lost luggage, medical care, and emergency evacuation.

A travel insurance policy generally costs 4% to 10% of the cost of a trip.

Seriously consider buying travel insurance if you’re taking a nonrefundable trip or traveling internationally.

Existing coverage from homeowners and health insurance and credit cards might mean you don’t need to buy a separate travel insurance policy.

What Does Travel Insurance Cover?

Travel insurance policies typically cover these five financial and health risks:

Trip Cancellations, Interruptions, and Delays

Illness, the death of a traveler’s family member, bad weather, job loss, or a natural disaster are a few circumstances that might trigger reimbursement of prepaid travel costs, such as plane tickets or emergency expenses. However, only reasons outlined by the insurance policy are covered, so review exclusions.

Luggage and Rental Car Damage or Loss

A travel insurance policy might cover lost, stolen, or damaged luggage, personal items, or auto rentals. In some cases, the coverage might include reimbursement of purchases (such as clothing) you needed to make because you didn’t have your luggage. An auto rental damage waiver covers a rental vehicle’s damage or theft.

Travel Health Insurance

Travel insurance kicks in for medical or dental emergencies when your regular U.S. health insurance doesn’t apply. Remember that even if a country has a low-cost or free nationalized health system, you’ll pay out of pocket if you are not a citizen.

Medical Evacuation

Medical evacuation coverage reimburses you if you must be evacuated from a remote area to a hospital. For example, if you become seriously ill while trekking in the Swiss Alps, travel insurance may pay for you to be airlifted to a big-city hospital for treatment. Medical evacuation from a remote location can cost as much as $250,000. This insurance may be part of travel health insurance or a stand-alone policy.

Accidental Death and Dismemberment

This type of coverage pays benefits to your survivors if you get injured or die while on a trip. Injuries are typically limited to losing an eye, hand, foot, or limb.

Many travel insurance policies provide 24/7 assistance to help you find medical care, make travel arrangements, and contact loved ones in an emergency.

What Does Travel Insurance Not Cover?

A standard travel insurance policy won’t cover some cancellation reasons. For example, a standard travel insurance policy won’t provide coverage if you decide to back out of a trip because you need to cut back on spending. You would need to purchase “cancel for any reason” (CFAR) coverage. Even CFAR has its own rules, such as canceling within a specific time frame.

Other losses that traditional travel insurance may or may not cover include:

Costs associated with preexisting health conditions, pregnancy complications, or mental health issues

Injury costs after participating in higher-risk activities such as rock climbing or skydiving

Trip interruption, cancellation, or other losses due to health and disease outbreaks or natural disasters

Cancellations due to terrorism, civil unrest, or any U.S. State Department warnings

Ask the insurer about exclusions to find out which exclusions apply, or review documentation. You may be able to find travel health insurance coverage that won’t exclude your mountain-climbing injuries, for example.

Which Countries Require Travel Insurance?

Many countries don’t require travel or health insurance now that the COVID-19 pandemic is in retreat. But future disease outbreaks can influence requirements. Check the U.S. State Department’s website and destination government sites for the most current information on health requirements and recommendations.

For example, Thailand still requires visitors to carry $10,000 in travel medical insurance if they’re coming from a country with pre-departure COVID tests. However, the United States doesn’t require pre-departure COVID testing, making the insurance unnecessary for Americans.

Some nations have blanket requirements for coverage. Cuba requires U.S. airlines leaving from the U.S. to pay for each passenger’s health insurance. Every international traveler entering Saudi Arabia receives government-supplied travel medical insurance for emergencies.

Travelers entering Qatar must purchase emergency and accident services health insurance from a Qatar-registered insurer.

In some countries, you must apply for a visa to visit, even for a few days. In Nepal, U.S. visitors applying for the required six-month visa must demonstrate proof of a six-month international health insurance policy.

When Is Travel Insurance Not Necessary?

Suppose you’re taking a short trip in your own country and have adequate health insurance. In that case, you might not need travel insurance, according to Jason Eckhoff, founder and CEO of the BusinessClass.com travel website, as told to Investopedia via email. In addition, if you’re taking a trip with refundable costs—such as airfare—and can cancel it without being financially penalized, then travel insurance may not be necessary.

You may not need travel insurance if your credit card offers robust benefits. Travel credit cards and other credit cards may provide the following coverages:

Trip cancellation insurance

Trip delay reimbursement

Emergency evacuation and transportation

Accidental death and dismemberment

Lost or delayed luggage reimbursement

Auto damage waivers

Roadside emergency assistance

However, Jiten Puri, founder and CEO of insurance marketplace PolicyAdvisor.com, noted that this coverage might be limited, such as providing only basic medical care or not covering trip cancellation or interruption.

How Much Does Travel Insurance Cost?

Generally, travel insurance costs 4% to 10% of the total prepaid, nonrefundable expenses for your trip. If you buy travel insurance for a cruise with a $6,000 price tag, you might pay anywhere from $240 to $600 for a policy.

The cost of travel insurance varies by insurer. A recent Investopedia review of six insurers’ travel insurance plans offering trip cancellation/interruption, emergency medical/evacuation, and baggage loss/damage found the following ranges: