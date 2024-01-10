Elections may influence stock market performance. However, the specific political party in control of the executive and legislative branches might not matter significantly. This may be surprising given the differences between how parties approach fiscal policy.

To find out what impact elections have on U.S. equities markets, Investopedia looked at elections over the years to see what patterns could be identified. Specifically, we examined the link between a president’s party affiliation and market performance. We also looked at what happens in the market when the U.S. president enjoys the full support of Congress by having his party also control both the House of Representatives and the Senate; and what happens when one chamber is controlled by the president’s party while the other is not, also known as a split Congress.

In short, our findings seem to suggest that the party running the country makes no clear difference for the stock markets.

How We Assessed Elections’ Market Impact

To assess the impact of U.S. elections, we looked at the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) as a proxy for the general stock market. We monitored its level at the start of October—one month prior to a November election—and again at the end of March the following year. This time span was chosen for a few reasons. For one, it begins while election outcomes are still relatively uncertain. In addition, it concludes after a president has been sworn in (if applicable) and after the new congressional session has started, at which point political priorities have become more evident.

We looked to see what connection there is between the political party of a president and market performance, as well as whether it makes a difference if Congress is split or if it’s completely controlled by one party.

First, we found political control in recent years has become more divided. In the 60 congressional sessions since 1900, just over half (34) represented unified governments, meaning that the same party controlled the White House, the U.S. Senate, and the U.S. House of Representatives. However, since 1980, only six of the 21 sessions of Congress have been a unified government.

Unified Control: Presidency and Congress Held by Same Party

Periods of unified party control have become less common in recent decades, so there are fewer examples on which to draw.

Most recently, in 2016, Republican candidate Donald Trump was elected president and enjoyed a Congress controlled by his Republican Party. In early October 2016, a little more than one month before the election, the DJIA was at around 18,250. It then climbed about 10% to over 20,000 by the end of March 2017.

Conversely, on the prior occasion that there was unified control, the market fell—in 2008, when Democrat Barack Obama was elected president and similarly enjoyed the support of a Congress also controlled by Democrats. In early October 2008, the DJIA was around 10,800, but by the end of March 2009, it had fallen 26% to below 8,000.

However, it should be noted that 2008 saw the culmination of the subprime lending crisis and the start of the global financial crisis, so it’s not clear if the downward market movement was driven as much by politics as it was by economics.

On the prior occasion that there was a unified government—in 1992, when Democrat Bill Clinton was elected—the DJIA climbed about 5% from around 3,200 in October 1992 to 3,450 by the end of March 1993.

Based on data gathered from recent decades, it seems the stock market reacts well to a unified U.S. government, with the exception of 2008, the start of the global financial crisis.

Democratic President, Congress Controlled by Republicans

The last time a Democratic president was in the White House while Congress was controlled by Republicans was in 2014, in the middle of President Obama’s second term. The DJIA was at around 17,000 points in early October, then climbed above 18,000 by the end of March 2015.

A similar increase took place in 1996, in the middle of President Clinton’s second term in office. The DJIA was at around 5,900 in early October 1996 before the election, but subsequently climbed to 6,500 by late March 1997 after Republicans took control of Congress.

Democratic President, Split Congress

The general election—one in which both congressional seats and the presidency are both up for election—of 2012 delivered a Democratic president and a split Congress.

In this period, the stock markets climbed. In early October 2012, the DJIA was around 13,500, but it then inched up around 7% to 14,500 by the end of March 2013.

There was also a split Congress following the 2010 elections, at which time the DJIA climbed about 14%—from around 10,800 in October 2010 to just over 12,300 by the end of March the following year.

Republican President, Congress Controlled by Democrats

Looking at what happens when Republicans are elected president, we find a similar pattern. As mentioned above, the DJIA climbed about 10% after Trump was elected in 2016.

However, markets have also reacted well to the election of Republican presidents even while Democrats maintained control of Congress. In 2006, in the middle of Republican President George W. Bush’s second term, the DJIA climbed about 6.5% from around 11,700 in October 2006 to around 12,500 by the end of March 2007 after Democrats took control of Congress.

Similarly, in 1990, when Republican George H.W. Bush was elected president but Congress became controlled by Democrats, the DJIA climbed about 16% from around 2,500 to about 2,900 in March 1991.

Republican President, Split Congress

The most recent example of a Republican president presiding over a split Congress was in 2018, in the middle of President Trump’s only term. Around this time, DJIA fell around 7% from around 27,000 to around 25,000.

To find another example, we have to look back to 1984, at the start of Republican President Ronald Reagan’s second term in office. At that time, Democrats controlled the House of Representatives while Republicans controlled the Senate. In October 1984 before the election, the DJIA was at around 1,100, and it climbed around 14% to 1,260 by March 1985.

Does the election of a president affect stock prices? While it seems that the usually divergent fiscal policies of the two main U.S. political parties should impact financial markets, data seems to suggest that the party running the country makes no clear difference in U.S. equities markets.

How do U.S. stock markets react to a unified-party U.S. government? Based on historical data, the stock market, using the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) as a proxy, often reacts well to a unified government, with the exception of 2008, the start of the global financial crisis.

Do stock markets go down when a Republican president is paired with a Democratic Congress? Based on our research, it appears that the U.S. stock market (via the DJIA) may look positively on a Republican presidency balanced by a Congress controlled by Democrats.

The Bottom Line

While it seems that the often drastically different fiscal policies of the two main U.S. political parties should influence markets, data suggests that the party affiliation of the president has little significant effect on performance over time.

Further, it seems that even when Congress is controlled by the opposition party (which makes it more difficult for a president to pursue an agenda), markets tend to react in ways similar to when there is a unified government. The data that we examined shows that election results may influence market performance, but that the specific parties in control of executive and legislative branches may not be particularly significant.