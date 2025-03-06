What does red look like? Image Professionals GmbH / Alamy

Does everyone experience colour in the same way? A new investigation into this long-standing philosophical question has provided the strongest evidence yet that people with typical colour vision do indeed share the same subjective experiences of colour.

Putting our subjective conscious experiences into words is notoriously challenging, making it hard to directly compare how our reality lines up to someone else’s, but researchers have previously tried various tricks to get around this.

One technique,…