There are fewer than 20 red wolves living in the wild, all in Eastern North Carolina. Once common throughout the Eastern and South Central U.S., red wolf populations have been decimated. In just the past year, five of these rare wolves were struck and killed by cars.

This includes Muppet, the two year old red wolf who belonged to one of only two red wolf families in the wild.

This troubling story plays out in so many ways in so many places. Wildlife all across the United States have experienced dramatic habitat loss and population declines.

Wildlife-vehicle collisions are a key part of the problem. One pragmatic solution is wildlife crossings. But, one might ask, do they actually work?

What is a wildlife crossing?

Wildlife crossings help to reconnect fragmented habitats, one of the leading causes of population declines. As we build roads, cities, dams and other infrastructure, habitats are carved up and populations of animals become fragmented and isolated. Animals are then denied the ability to move as they need to – whether it be to find food, mates, shelter, or to escape weather and other seasonal threats.

Often, these animals have no choice but to attempt to cross a busy highway. The result can be seen every day lying dead on the road. Wildlife-vehicle collisions are a large issue for wildlife and humans alike. Every year, collisions with wildlife result in hundreds of human deaths, thousands of injuries and at least $8 billion in property damage. Every day, motor vehicles kill more than a million vertebrates.

Something needs to be done. How can we save lives, money, and the species across our country migrating towards death or extinction? Enter – wildlife crossings. Instead of risking their lives by crossing on the road, these passageways allow wildlife to travel above or below it. These crossings can exist as bridges, culverts or other overpass/underpass structures, and ensure that wildlife can safely go where they need to go for survival.