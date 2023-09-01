House prices have either been falling slightly or just about above water recently, depending on which measure you look at.

Nationwide Building Society’s index for August shook that picture up a bit today, revealing the biggest annual house price fall so far of 5.3 per cent. There will be plenty who feel that this still undercooks what is happening.

While the headline figures from the long-running house price indices provide a way to take the temperature of the property market, they rarely reflect the true shift in property values near you.

Many may feel that house prices in their area are down by considerably more than the declines the major reports show.

That’s certainly the case near me, in the Hertfordshire commuter belt, where if you could take the same property and put it on the market both last summer and now, I reckon today’s seller would have to accept at least 10 per cent less.

Soaring mortgage rates have slashed what most buyers can afford and the property market has gone from Bazball to Geoffrey Boycott.

Properties are no longer going on the market with aggressive hit-and-hope price tags and instead Rightmove’s most recent listings feature a defensive wave of reduced properties – with some facing multiple cuts.

Of course, this is a theoretical situation and therefore doesn’t come backed with the kind of data that stands up to scrutiny.

In fact, it’s an assertion based entirely on my own anecdotal evidence, albeit gathered as a committed armchair property geek (more on which below).

I keep a regular eye on the price of properties coming up for sale and importantly what happens next.

In theory, this means that the house price indices compiled by Nationwide, Halifax, the ONS / Land Registry and Rightmove are more likely to be right.

They each draw on their own sources for figures, but their data wells run deep and they have expert statisticians crunching the numbers.

The ONS / Land Registry house price report should be the most accurate (up 1.7 per cent annually in June), using national statisticians and actual sold prices to build its index.

Nationwide’s house price index (down 5.3 per cent annually in August) and Halifax’s house price index (down 2.4 per cent annually in July) use their own mortgage completion data, but as two of the country’s biggest mortgage lenders for a very long time, they have plenty of that to go round.

Rightmove’s house prices (down 0.1 per cent annually in August) is an outlier, as it uses the asking prices of newly-listed homes for sale but does provide a useful barometer of sellers’ and buyers’ moods – and it has almost every home that goes on the open market on its platform.

And yet, many of us will regularly look at these reports and think, ‘well that’s not what’s happening near me’.

One of the key elements behind that is the headline figures are based upon the notion of the average house – and that’s a property that doesn’t really exist.

In terms of size, I am sure you could eventually nail down what that average house is, perhaps a three-bedroom semi, with 1,300 square feet of floor space and a 40-foot garden.

But even if you took two of those in the same town, there are so many other variables that could make Property A and Property B worth vastly different sums: location, condition, proximity to a school or a station.

Halifax’s report details how much house prices have fallen by annually in each region – but many would argue values are down by more than that near them

But it isn’t just the average house that’s the problem, each of the reports has its own flaws: the ONS / Land Registry lags the others and often feels out-of-date; Halifax and Nationwide are based only on their own mortgage lending; Rightmove doesn’t include price cuts.

Meanwhile, all but Rightmove’s share the same problem, they only produce figures based on the homes that actually sell – and thus fail to take into account all those that go on the market and can’t find a buyer.

That’s why, I have always argued that if you want to get the measure of how much you could buy or sell for at any given moment, then you need to combine watching these major reports with your own anecdotal one.

Crucially, that means keeping an eye on what sells and what doesn’t and whether asking prices are being cut to get a sold sign up or not.

The key things to watch out for are whether homes are going on the market for more or less than similar properties were in the past, whether they go under offer quickly or sit around, and then whether they need to have their price cut – perhaps repeatedly – and by how much.

I wrote about this a year ago with tips on compiling your own anecdotal house price index, saying that to take the property market’s temperature you needed to look at what’s not selling as much as what does.

That’s more likely to help you move home than whatever Nationwide reports on house prices this morning – and if you aren’t planning to move then it really doesn’t matter what your house is theoretically worth now.