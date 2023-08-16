Telehealth and medical transportation company DocGo announced it is partnering with New York-based not-for-profit health insurer EmblemHealth to provide patients with in-home services, such as transitional care management, following discharge from the hospital.

Emblem and DocGo will work closely to offer New York and Connecticut-based patients access to A1C screenings, colorectal cancer screenings, bone density tests, diabetic retinal eye exams and blood pressure control support through a value-based model.

The partnership marks DocGo’s launch into the Connecticut market.

“Along with partners like EmblemHealth, DocGo is leading the proactive care revolution with a nimble, technology-powered approach that brings care to patients on their terms,” Anthony Capone, CEO of DocGo, said in a statement. “We fill in gaps to provide faster, better, more comprehensive mobile health care solutions to traditionally underserved populations. Home-based health care has been shown to reduce hospital admissions and readmissions, lower rates of infection, and improve quality of life, and DocGo is proud to make this care more accessible and support long-term patient health.”

THE LARGER TREND

Last week, DocGo came under fire from Albany County, New York, officials for allegedly failing to live up to their $432 million contract New York City awarded the company in early May to provide healthcare and essential services to migrants.

The allegations, first reported by The New York Times, pertain to the influx of migrants to New York City and a no-bid contract awarded to DocGo to aid in providing the asylum seekers with housing and services, such as food, medical care, transportation, case management, security and lodging.

According to authorities in Albany, DocGo allegedly failed to provide the services per the terms of its contract, did not deliver food to the asylum seekers or spoiled food was provided, and lacked proper communication to sufficiently coordinate with local officials and agencies to ensure the adequate care of migrants.

The company told MobiHealthNews that if the assertions were factual, this was “unacceptable,” and it assembled a team to look into the claims. It said if the allegations are found to be accurate, the company “will take actions to ensure they do not occur again.”

DocGo recently reported its 2023 second-quarter earnings, revealing a total revenue of $125.5 million, up from $109.5 million in the same period last year. It noted that as of June 30, its total cash and cash equivalents equaled $123.8 million, and it holds no material debt and maintains a $90 million line of credit.

The company increased its 2023 revenue guidance to $540-$550 million and adjusted its EBITDA to $48-$53 million.