The release date and time for Doctor Elise Season 1 Episode 2 have been revealed. Fans can catch the episode on Crunchyroll. Doctor Elise chronicles the journey of Aoi Takamoto, who, once the notorious princess Elise, has embraced a new role as a doctor to make amends for past misdeeds. However, her path to redemption takes an unexpected turn when a fatal accident hurls her back precisely ten years before her demise.

Here’s when the episode is coming out.

Doctor Elise Season 1 Episode 2 release date is January 17, 2024.

Doctor Elise Season 1 Episode 2 release time is:

4:30 AM, Pacific Time (PT)

7:30 AM, Eastern Time (ET)

1:30 PM, British Summer Time (BST) or Greenwich Mean Time (GMT)

2:30 PM, Central European Summer Time (CEST) or Central European Daylight Time (CEDT)

Where to watch Doctor Elise Season 1 Episode 2

Viewers can watch the upcoming episode on Crunchyroll.

To watch Episode 2, you can subscribe to Crunchyroll. It is an American entertainment company headquartered in San Francisco, California, Texas. It is a popular streaming service specializing in the distribution and licensing of anime, as well as various films and television series.

Derived from a South Korean web novel penned by Yuin under the same name, Doctor Elise unfolds the tale of an evil princess whose life takes an unforeseen twist.

The official synopsis for Doctor Elise Season 1 reads:

“Making up for her sins in a past life as the evil princess Elise, Aoi Takamoto dedicates her life to saving people as a doctor. But a fatal accident cuts her atonement short, and suddenly, she’s back to her previous life, 10 years before her death! Will her foresight and medical brilliance help her change her past ways and heal an ailing empire, or is fate doomed to repeat itself?”