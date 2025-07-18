An Idaho urologist’s viral TikTok marketing a vasectomy procedure that includes “tripping out” on pain medication while wearing virtual reality goggles has women asking why no one has made their reproductive healthcare experience more enticing.

Dr. Austen Slade’s video, touted as “genius marketing” by men in the comments, makes having a vasectomy look fun.

“Do you wanna have a legal excuse to trip out to some virtual reality content while high on nitrous oxide?” he asks viewers. “See me for your vasectomy and sign up for the ultimate relaxation package.”







While praise rolled in for the innovative and patient-centered approach to a typically minor outpatient procedure, the comment section became a forum for women expressing long-standing frustration over pain management disparities in reproductive healthcare.

Responses ranged from disbelief to anger. Dozens of women reported being offered only ibuprofen—or nothing at all—for procedures described as excruciating.

“Damn, I passed out and threw up when I got my IUD and went back to work after,” one wrote.

“Dang when we get IUDs we get ibuprofen and denied PTO requests 😪,” said another.

Some women shared harrowing experiences of undergoing intrauterine device (IUD) insertions, cervical biopsies, and even abdominal surgeries with minimal or no pain relief.

One user, @momo_vs_endo, recalled a gynecologist brushing off her pain during an IUD placement despite her crying. “She grabbed my shoulders and looked me in the eyes to say ‘You’re going to be fine,’ then walked out.”

Another, @Introvertebrate32, described withstanding an unanesthetized cervical biopsy as she battled cancer: “No numbing, no pain management at all while I cried and almost loss consciousness due to the extreme pain.”

“They make women endure colposcopies, uterine biopsies, and IUD placement with ZERO pain management and offer this to men for something they get completely numbed for?!” a woman said. “They wouldn’t even let my husband stay and hold my hand for my biopsy!!”

A mother of five completely rejected the concept of cushioning the vasectomy experience, admitting: “Had I known this was an option prior to my husband getting his vasectomy I would have made sure he never found out about it.”

But most women just wanted the same consideration. “I’m happy for them, but this made me irrationally ANGRY with what women have to go through,” one wrote, with another quipping, “PLEASE put this on my OBGYN’s FYP (for you page) not mine LMAO.”

Dr. Slade weighed in on the tide of outrage from female patients, writing, “That just isn’t right,” in reply to one woman who noted the disparity in pain management.

He also responded to a user who questioned why he wasn’t “liking” many comments from women. “Feels weird liking stories about being poorly treated,” Slade wrote. “I’ve let several gynecologists know about the comments I’m receiving.”

The 11 second TikTok achieved its desired effect — the video racked up nearly one million views, got a lot of laughs, and had dozens of commenters announcing their willingness to book the procedure. It also unintentionally sparked conversation about inequity in pain management and calls for a reassessment of how healthcare systems approach procedures for women.

As one commenter summed up: “Like. Yes. This is good. But also do this for women. Hear that OBGYNs???”

Originally published on Latin Times