It’s the first time the classic series have been added to BBC iPlayer, but the BBC have confirmed the classic series will still remain on BritBox and ITVX’s Premium subscription service.

The BBC will also add spin-offs like the CBBC drama The Sarah Jane Adventures, John Barrowman and Eve Myles’ series Torchwood, 2016 school drama Class, and the behind-the-scenes show Doctor Who Confidential to BBC iPlayer.

In even better news, the BBC has confirmed that every Doctor Who episode on iPlayer will be available with multiple accessibility options, including subtitles, audio description, and sign language.

The Doctor Who Archive Arrives Online

At the same time as this extensive back catalogue arrives on BBC iPlayer, the Doctor Who website will also launch a huge online archive celebrating the show’s history.

This will include curated journeys through the archive to bring the show’s extensive history to life for fans, including cast interviews, audio, photography, and written documents. One of the sections centres on the genesis of Doctor Who, featuring audio from former Head of Drama, Sydney Newman, alongside documents with his original handwritten notes giving us an insight into how the show originally came to life.

Over time, more content will be added to the archive, selected from over 25,000 images and 100,000 documents spanning the full 60 years of Doctor Who’s history. It will give fans an unprecedented insight into the show, with access to all areas throughout the years, including memos, correspondence, designs, and audience research, alongside orchestral scores of sheet music.