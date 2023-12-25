Now, fans of Labyrinth will already know that goblin kings have a penchant for kidnapping babies and then celebrating the occasion with an upbeat musical number. Fans of The Hobbit, on the other hand, will know these aren’t always a good idea. We’ve had several songs in Doctor Who Christmas specials by now, of course, and the tune here is catchy, even if the lyrics are a bit on the simple side. This is the first time the Doctor and companion have ever joined in with the performance, mind you, and a full musical episode feels inevitable now. (I mean, if even Star Trek’s taken the plunge…)

Escaping with Lulubelle now that the he’s learned the vocabulary of rope – love that line – the Doctor and Ruby return to the ground, but we’re only at the halfway mark, so the goblins surely have more tricks up their sleeves. While meeting Carla and Cherry, the Doctor learns that Ruby was fostered and has no idea where she came from – both traits she and the Doctor have in common. As Carla remarks, that’s a huge coincidence…

Huge enough, it turns out, for the goblins to not just spirit Ruby away but also to wipe her from existence, as reality changes around the Doctor and he realises the goblin ship has bimbled back in time and claimed her when she was a baby. That’s no problem for a man with a TARDIS, of course, and the Doctor is able to use his intelligent gloves in heavy mode to drag the ship down onto the spire of the church, impaling the goblin king and presumably sending the other goblins back to wherever it was they came from.

I have two issues with this scene. The intelligent gloves being this powerful seems a bit too Tony Stark for me. I had similar concerns about Fourteen’s sonic screwdriver being able to throw up forcefields – can the Doctor now just have what amounts to super-strength whenever it’s required, or are these gloves another one-off gizmo that we’ll never see again?

My second gripe brings me back to how the goblins are handled. For all his talk of “no second chances”, we’ve always seen the Doctor show mercy, even to his worst enemies. He allowed the Sycorax to leave Earth in peace on Christmas Day. He was willing to sacrifice himself if it meant giving the Sontarans in “The Poison Sky” a chance to surrender. The goblin king got no such warning. Yes, the Doctor kills, but hardly ever in cold blood.

With baby Ruby saved, the timeline’s restored and adult Ruby begins to put it all together, realising that the Doctor must be a time traveller and racing after him. She’s ultimately ushered into the TARDIS by the enigmatic Mrs. Flood, who soon reveals she knows far more than she should, and we’re off into time and space! Well, we will be next year.