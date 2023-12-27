For a Christmas special, this one is both consistent with Moffat’s interest in stories associated with Christmas (Santa, his elves) and the solstice (halfway out of the dark, a gradual thawing) but combined with Capaldi’s wintery incarnation, we find ourselves in a 12-rated horror where the Doctor is initially as cold as the weather. This part of the episode is almost entirely successful.

The Dream Crabs are a satisfyingly terrifying creation as something that could simply drop out of the ceiling absolutely anywhere, and you wouldn’t be able to tell if they were killing you. Nick Frost’s casting as Santa is similarly inspired, Frost’s likeable screen presence is able to combine the patronising blokeyness, Ho Ho Ho-ing, and entertaining petty bickering with Capaldi.

Once the action shifts from the North Pole Base, two important things happen: firstly Capaldi’s Doctor noticeably thaws from his curmudgeon position, driving Santa’s sleigh drawing genuinely childlike wonder from him, and secondly Clara realises she’d rather stay somewhere dreamlike than in the real world, culminating in the final ‘It was all a dream’ reveals where the Doctor is able to actually say how he feels. True to Capaldi’s intent for the character, this feels like a victory but also something of a warning. Once you’ve seen Series 9 it certainly lands differently.

2. A Christmas Carol (2011)

Written by Steven Moffat. Directed by Toby Haynes.

Well, it’s clearly the second-best Christmas special isn’t it?

Here Moffat takes on A Christmas Carol, a very familiar tale but lacking in flying sharks up until this point. There is a lot to like about this story. It shares the infectious confidence of ‘The Eleventh Hour’, but now they know Matt Smith better as a performer. It’s as ostentatiously clever, witty and silly as you’d hope for from Moffat, but also sets up a theme he’ll return to across several of his stories: death and rebirth (from the word ‘Yule’, which originates from a word roughly meaning ‘circle’). Obviously you have regeneration stories, but Moffat also has two of his companions die only for the Doctor to take the hit and transfer the loss onto himself. To get a Doctor Who story, usually, something bad has to happen to someone first. This can feel worse when, as with Amy’s pregnancy storyline, there ultimately isn’t a reversal through sacrifice and it doesn’t feel like we get the victim’s perspective.