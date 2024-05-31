Instead, the Ncuti Gatwa era’s first real engagement with racism comes in a technologically advanced far-future setting. The Doctor comes to this world to help, solves the mystery and offers to get everybody out, but is rebuffed because of his perceived racial inferiority.

It’s an upsetting conclusion, and depressing in the same way that the future government’s warped ‘pro-life’ philosophy in “Space Babies” was depressing – even in the future, humankind is still acting out these age-old prejudices. Ncuti Gatwa and Millie Gibson, who otherwise don’t have a huge amount to do in the episode apart from providing exposition and – admittedly very funny – reactions, certainly play Ruby’s quiet heartbreak and the Doctor’s visceral, tearful rage brilliantly. We’re in no doubt about the gravity of what’s happening.

But as with Black Mirror, there’s a point where the bleakness starts to feel nihilistic. There is a streak of mean-spiritedness throughout “Dot and Bubble”, much of which is expressed as dark comedy. The revelation that Finetime’s computer system has developed sentience, decided it hates humans, and has devised a horrific but surprisingly efficient method to dispose of them, is kind of delightful in its grimness, like something from the Sylvester McCoy era.

The ending, however, is nasty in the way that so many Black Mirror endings are – a twist of the knife that doesn’t necessarily expand upon or illuminate any of the themes, but is there for the sake of twisting the knife. Coming so soon after Lindy’s shockingly callous sacrifice of Ricky September (Tom Rhys Harries), it almost feels like the episode is mocking us for having once had any investment in her plight. And it’s that viciousness, rather than the somewhat scattershot ‘old man yells at cloud’ nature of the satire – Finetime’s social media network is literally called the “bubble”, get it?! – that sits uncomfortably.

Of course, discussions of racism should be uncomfortable. But as a theme, it deserves more engagement than we get here. It’s bigger and more important than a vicious twist ending. If Doctor Who is going to tackle racism through the prism of its new lead actor, then it needs to do more work unpacking it (preferably with a non-white writer involved).

There’s a lot of good stuff in “Dot and Bubble”, directed by Dylan Holmes Williams. Guest star Callie Cooke is excellent, skilfully threading a very tricky needle as a character who is by design, first difficult and then impossible, to empathise with. The production design is solid. The slugs are memorably horrible. A lot of the dark humour lands. But those last few minutes stick in the mind, and it doesn’t feel like there’s enough meat there to justify them. You could imagine Rick & Morty doing an episode like this, with Rick choosing to abandon the inhabitants of Finetime at the end with a shrug and a burp and a flippant ‘turns out they’re all huge racists, Morty, so f**k ‘em’. There’s certainly some deeply bitter humour to be mined from the ending. But we need a bit more than that from Doctor Who.