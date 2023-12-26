This Doctor Who article contains spoilers.

The Fifteenth Doctor era of Doctor Who is well underway with Ncuti Gatwa‘s first full episode helming the TARDIS. This year’s Christmas Special, “The Church on Ruby Road,” saw the Doctor not only face off with mischievous Goblins with a taste for baby scones (that is, scones made out of babies) but also meet his new companion, Ruby Sunday (Millie Gibson), who brings plenty of her own mysteries to the show. Who are her birth parents, what does her neighbor Mrs. Flood have to do with the upcoming season’s overarching plot, and what’s going on with the Hooded Woman who dropped her off at the church 24 years ago?

All questions we’ll have to wait to have answered in series 14, which is officially being marketed as Doctor Who season 1, marking the start of a new production era for the show, with returning showrunner Russell T Davies back at the helm. Fortunately, we won’t have to wait too long for season 1/series 14 to hit our screens. The very first trailer for the Fifteenth Doctor’s debut series confirms that the show will return in May 2024 with eight new episodes. Give the short trailer a watch below…

The trailer teases some of the monsters and celebrities the Doctor and Ruby will meet in their adventures, including what look like giant alien cockroaches and The Beatles — we get a glimpse of the star-struck time-traveling duo inside Abbey Road Studios as the Fab Four prepare to record a track. On top of that, we get very brief glimpses at Jinkx Monsoon‘s new villain, which the BBC describes as “the Doctor’s most powerful enemy yet,” as well as the character played by Jonathan Groff in a historical episode alongside Indira Varma’s mysterious Duchess.