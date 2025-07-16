A Texas surgeon whose criticism of UnitedHealthcare’s coverage practices went viral is now seeking public support through GoFundMe after suffering financially from alleged retaliation by the insurance giant.
In January, Dr. Elisabeth Potter was interrupted mid-surgery by a UnitedHealthcare representative questioning the necessity of an overnight hospital stay for her patient undergoing a breast reconstruction operation. Potter shared the video on TikTok, highlighting what she described as the growing burden of insurance bureaucracy on patient care.
In response, UnitedHealthcare reportedly sent Potter a legal letter demanding she delete the video and issue an apology—actions she says were intended to silence her. Instead, Potter posted the letter online as further evidence of her criticism.
“The reality is, my practice is struggling immensely, and that has a lot to do with the fact that I spoke out,” Potter said in her latest TikTok update.
Potter, who has spent over a decade providing advanced breast reconstruction in Austin, admitted she began to feel financial repercussions. UnitedHealthcare, she alleges, stopped working with her consultants and excluded her newly built outpatient surgery center from their coverage network. The out-of-network designation means Potter’s patients can see her through a hospital at a significantly higher cost, or pay higher out-of-network rates.
“It’s difficult for me to believe that this isn’t retaliation,” Potter wrote in her GoFundMe appeal. “By refusing to allow my center to be in network, they damage my ability to run a profitable practice and pay back the money I borrowed.”
Potter invested millions in the center to offer lower-cost, specialized care for breast cancer patients. But without insurance contracts, she says, the financial strain has pushed her to the brink of insolvency.
Now, she’s asking the public to help her keep her practice open and continue advocating for reform in a system she calls stacked against patients and independent physicians. “I’m not afraid of the work ahead,” Potter said. “But I need help.”
