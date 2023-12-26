Another fun theory links Mrs. Flood to the Eleventh Doctor’s main companion Amy Pond and River Song, the Doctor’s wife. Pond, River, and Flood — all names with a nautical theme. Coincidence or a clue? Did RTD purposely name his latest mystery character “Flood” to tease a connection to Amy and River? Could she be related to them?

But wait, you might say, the timeline doesn’t add up! Mrs. Flood is an elderly woman, a bit older than Amy and River were when we last saw them. Well, what if she’s Amy Pond’s daughter born after the Doctor’s former companion got stuck in the year 1938? That would’ve been 85 years ago. It’s possible Mrs. Flood was born somewhere between that gap in time. Besides, things rarely happen linearly when it comes to the Ponds. In fact, in River’s case, they always happen completely out of order. Could Mrs. Flood be the result of more timey wimey Pond shenanigans?

Yes, this one’s a bit of a stretch, and probably too much of a lore rabbit hole for newer viewers, but Amy and River remain fan favorites, and longtime fans will always welcome an addition to their mythos.

The Monk/The Nun

Alright, this one goes deep, so get ready. In the 1965 serial The Time Meddler, the First Doctor met a renegade Time Lord in the form of a Monk. The Doctor and his companions Vicki and Steven discover that the Monk is manipulating events in the 11th century, which may have drastic consequences for the future of Earth. Later that year, the trio again meets the Monk in the serial The Daleks’ Master Plan, making him one of the earliest recurring villains in the franchise. Although this villain hasn’t appeared on television since, the Monk, or the Nun when in female form, has popped up in audio plays, novels, and comics.

As their name suggests, the Monk/Nun incorporates Christian religious imagery into their persona, something that figures heavily in “The Church on Ruby Road.” Mrs. Flood herself doesn’t have many religious icons about her — although her name could be a reference to the Bible story of Noah’s ark — but she is very enthusiastic about Christmas, which is after all a religious holiday.

The episode’s main antagonists also happen to be time-meddling Goblins, who make changes to the timeline in order to eat baby Ruby. The Monk also goes by “The Time Meddler,” named after his modus operandi. We still don’t know the identity of the hooded woman who brought baby Ruby to the church, or why no one knows anything about Ruby’s biological parents, but could the Monk/Nun be behind all of it? Speaking of the hooded woman…