Online health information platform AskDr has been acquired for an undisclosed sum by Health Innovations, a group of medical doctors based in Singapore.

AskDr serves as an online avenue for trusted medical advice and personalised health information. It enables patient-led discussions with doctors as moderators.

Launched during the pandemic, it was run by volunteer doctors who help address medical misinformation and provide remote medical professional training.

WHAT IT’S FOR

Based on a press release, the acquisition positions AskDr to reach more audiences across Asia-Pacific, allowing more people to access updated health information.

“The acquisition is a great opportunity for our platform to reach a wider audience and to provide even more people with access to accurate and up-to-date health information while further empowering doctors to dispel medical misinformation at scale,” DrAsk CEO Brian Toh further explained.

Integrating AskDr with the practices of Health Innovations’ members will also support the goal of creating a comprehensive healthcare ecosystem, according to Health Innovations director Dr Gerard Lin. “Together, we will accelerate the adoption of groundbreaking digital solutions for professional training, empower patients with reliable information, and help improve ease of access to high-quality healthcare services for patients.”

MARKET SNAPSHOT

About a year ago, Singapore-based Docquity, an online networking platform for healthcare professionals, collected $44 million in Series C funding for its global expansion. The platform helps doctors stay informed by serving as a platform where they can learn, connect, and collaborate with each other.