The rise of Alexis Diaz



The Los Angeles Dodgers have acquired right-handed reliever Alexis Díaz from the Cincinnati Reds. In exchange for this trade, the Reds receive minor league pitcher Mike Villani.

Díaz, 28, emerged as a standout closer for the Reds, earning an All-Star selection in 2023 with a 3.07 ERA and 86 strikeouts over 67⅓ innings. However, his performance declined in 2024, posting a 3.99 ERA in 56⅓ innings. The 2025 season has been particularly challenging; after starting on the injured list with a hamstring strain, Díaz struggled upon his return, allowing eight earned runs in six innings across six appearances. Consequently, he was optioned to Triple-A Louisville on May 1. Despite his recent struggles, the Dodgers see potential in Díaz to bolster their bullpen, which has been plagued by injuries. Key relievers such as Evan Phillips, Brusdar Graterol, Blake Treinen, Kirby Yates, and Michael Kopech are currently on the injured list. To accommodate Díaz on the 40-man roster, Phillips was transferred to the 60-day injured list.

Díaz is expected to report to the Dodgers’ Triple-A affiliate in Oklahoma City, where he will work with the team’s pitching coaches to regain his form.

Live Events

The Reds and Mike Villani



The Reds acquire Mike Villani, a 22-year-old right-handed pitcher drafted by the Dodgers in the 13th round of the 2024 MLB Draft out of Long Beach State. Villani recently made his professional debut, pitching two scoreless innings with five strikeouts in the Arizona Complex League.

