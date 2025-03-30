Freddie Freeman homered, doubled and drove in two runs and Will Smith and Tommy Edman also homered as the Los Angeles Dodgers completed a three-game sweep of the visiting Detroit Tigers with a 7-3 victory on Saturday night.

Teoscar Hernandez hit a two-run, go-ahead double in the fifth inning and Michael Conforto had an RBI double in the second for Los Angeles (5-0), which is off to the team’s best start since opening the 1981 season with a 6-0 mark. It also was the fourth comeback victory of the season for the defending World Series champions.

Anthony Banda (1-0), the fourth of seven Dodger pitchers, picked up the win, striking out two during a hitless fifth inning. Roki Sasaki, the former Chiba Lotte Marines standout, struggled in his Dodger Stadium debut, allowing two runs on three hits and four walks over 1⅔ innings. Sasaki, who struck out two, left after throwing 61 pitches, just 32 for strikes.