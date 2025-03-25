

The Department of Energy (DOE) announced Monday it would delay the effective date of three Biden administration home appliance rules.

“Under President Trump’s leadership, the Department of Energy is taking critical steps every day to help American families prosper,” DOE Secretary Chris Wright said in a statement. [emphasis, links added]

“By removing burdensome regulations put in place by the Biden administration, we are returning freedom of choice to the American people, ensuring consumers can choose the home appliances that work best for their lives and budgets,” Wright added. “This power should not belong to the federal government.”

The department is pausing the effective date of three rules, including one that updated testing procedures for central air conditioners and heat pumps, which was finalized in January.

It requires manufacturers to use an amended test to comply with energy conservation standards.

The DOE also postponed efficiency standards for walk-in coolers and freezers and for instantaneous gas water heaters, which were finalized in December and require the products to use less electricity while operating.

House lawmakers are expected to vote this week on overturning the energy conservation standards for walk-in coolers and walk-in freezers. Rep. Stephanie Bice (R-OK) is sponsoring the legislation.

In recent weeks, Republicans have been using the Congressional Review Act to overturn many of the Biden administration’s climate and energy regulations.

The CRA is a special legislative process to bypass the filibuster. It allows a simple majority vote in both chambers to cancel regulations.

