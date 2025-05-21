If you shop on Amazon frequently, it can be tough to keep up with your orders. So if you made a return in the last decade or so and aren’t sure if you ever got your money back, you’d hardly be alone. And it turns out, you actually may be owed some money.

Bloomberg reports that Amazon is issuing refunds to customers who were never reimbursed, and some orders go back to 2018. “Following a recent internal review, we identified a very small subset of returns that were unresolved because we could not verify that the correct item had been sent back to us,” an email sent to customers reads, seen by the outlet.

LinkedIn user Steven Pope posted on Tuesday that he was refunded for a return — from seven years ago.

“$1,798.81 is being credited to me today in 2025 after 7 years,” Pope wrote. “I’m probably not the only customer who has experienced this, but isn’t that crazy!? 7 years to payout a return?”

Pope then pasted the email he says he received from Amazon, which said that following a recent internal review, the company “could have notified these customers more clearly (and earlier) to better understand the status and help us resolve the return.”

“Given the time elapsed, we’ve decided to err on the side of customers and just complete refunds for these returns,” the email continued.

The Verge received a statement from Amazon that says that no action is required from customers, and refunds will be issued automatically.

“There is no action required from customers to receive the refunds, and we have fixed the payment issue and made process changes to more promptly contact customers about unresolved returns going forward,” spokesperson Maxine Tagay told The Verge.

It is not clear how many refunds are being issued and what the total amounts to, but Bloomberg notes that executives had previously suggested it could be “hundreds of millions of dollars.”