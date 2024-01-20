Popular K-drama My Demon aired its final episode 16 on Saturday, January 20, 2024, at 9:50 p.m. KST on SBS. The episode was later available to stream on Netflix. The series follows the story of demon Jung Gu-Won (Song Kang), who enters into a contract marriage with chaebol heiress Do Do-Hee (Kim Yoo-Jung). While the two sign the contract for their own reasons, they end up falling in love amid a tragic past life connection.

Episode 16 of My Demon documented a tense finale with a rather interesting conclusion. The drama had a happy ending, with demon Jung Gu-Won returning to Do Do-Hee’s life. Their lives came a full circle as they became each other’s destroyers, but also each other’s saviors. God gifted them their Christmas miracle. Meanwhile, other characters also got their closure, be it good or bad. The popular and much-loved series provided viewers with a wholesome ending.

My Demon ending explained: Song Kang, Kim Yoo-Jung get their happy ending in episode 16

The latest My Demon episode 16 came a full circle, not just with Gu-Won and Do-Hee’s lives but also with respect to fellow characters. The episode picked up where the previous one left. After the demon’s disappearance, Do-Hee shut herself from the world. However, she decided to endure her living hell to pay the price for Gu-Won’s death. Although she was admitted in the hospital for treatment, Do-Hee escaped on Christmas eve.

The following morning, Do-Hee wished Gu-Won a Merry Christmas. She wished to strike a deal with him, and have him come back to her. God eventually heard her prayers and gave Gu-Won a second chance at life, still as a demon. Initially on seeing the demon, Do-Hee thought she’d either died and was in hell or that she was dreaming. However, Gu-Won assured her that none of it had happened, and that he had returned for good.

The couple ended up getting their happy ending. That night, Gu-Won visited God to thank her, but the latter described that Do-Hee made a deal. So instead of the demon, she fulfilled it. Gu-Won anxiously wondered if that meant Do-Hee would go to hell. However, God expressed that the payment for the deal was already made when she previously lost a bet to him. This was back when Gu-Won managed to save Do-Hee from the fire and regain his powers.

Do-Hee and Gu-Won celebrated Christmas together. Do-Hee further discovered the deal her father had made with the demon 10 years ago. Apparently, his father struck a deal to save his wife, who was also pregnant with Do-Hee, in return for his life a decade later. Do-Hee expressed that Gu-Won had once again saved her life, just like he did in their past life. The following day at work, everyone, including Joo Seok-Hoon celebrated Gu-Won’s return.

Do-Hee then met Noh Suk-Min to inform him that she was safe and that Gu-Won had returned. She told him that the only person he had destroyed was himself. This angered Suk-Min, who began screaming. Once he was sent back to prison, he began hallucinating about his mother, Madam Ju. Meanwhile, his wife, Kim Se-Ra emotionally reflected on her happy memories with her late son Noh Do-Gyeong.

Park Bok-Gyu and Jin Ga-Yeong welcomed Gu-Won back to Sunwol Foundation with an emotional embrace. Gu-Won bid a happy farewell to Ga-Young, who was heading to England. Before leaving, she visited her house from where the demon had rescued her. She saw a father abusing his daughter and reported him to the police. Ga-Young rescued the girl, who thought her to be an angel. She recalled being saved by Gu-Won in similar way, and assured the little girl that she’d return to help her anytime.

Meanwhile, other characters also got their closure. Bok-Gyu and Shin Da-Jeong (Do-Hee’s secretary) announced their relationship. Joo Seok-Hoon became the chairperson of Mirae Group as Do-Hee didn’t want to receive any more help from Madam Ju. However, she discovered that Madam Ju had terminal pancreatic cancer. Madam Ju pushed Do-Hee to get married as she didn’t want her to be alone. Noh Suk-Min received a death sentence.

Although Gu-Won and Do-Hee had their arguments until the end, they received their “happily ever after” just by being with each other forever.

All episodes of My Demon are available to stream on Netflix.