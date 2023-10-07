This week on Replay Charles Harte (who recently played nearly every Assassin’s Creed game) and I are going back to 2007 for a look at the original Assassin’s Creed. With Assassin’s Creed Mirage on our minds, which is an overt throwback to the classic Assassin’s Creed formula, we decided to take a look back at the first game in the blockbuster series. Some elements of the game hold up and others don’t, but in any case, it’s a fascinating historical look in multiple ways.

You can find our previous episode of Replay where we played Assassin’s Creed right here.

If you enjoy our livestreams but haven’t subscribed to our Twitch channel, know that doing so not only gives you notifications and access to special emotes. You’ll also be granted entry to the official Game Informer Discord channel, where our welcoming community members, moderators, and staff gather to talk games, entertainment, food, and organize hangouts! Be sure to also follow our second YouTube channel, Game Informer Shows, for to watch other Replay episodes as well as Twitch archives such as Replay, GI Live, and more.