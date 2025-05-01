DOGE has referred 57 cases of potential voter fraud to the U.S. Justice Department, a DOGE official noted, Fox News Digital has reported.

Antonio Gracias noted that the individuals were “resident aliens who were registered to vote and may or may not have voted in elections,” according to NBC News.

Fox News Digital reached out to request comment from the DOJ on Thursday but did not receive a response by the time of publication.

Fox News Digital was invited, along with a small group of reporters, to have an on-the-record discussion with Elon Musk in the White House’s Roosevelt Room on Wednesday evening.

“The wheels of justice turn slowly but, hopefully, surely,” Elon Musk said. “When we find cases of fraud, we refer those cases to the DOJ — it is not DOGE prosecuting anyone.”

Musk, the hard-charging business tycoon who has been spearheading the DOGE initiative, has indicated that he plans to spend less time on the effort going forward.

“Not stepping down, just reducing time allocation now that @DOGE is established,” he noted in a post on X last week.

“The federal government is a gigantic beast — very complicated — and so if you’re trying to figure out how to stop waste and fraud, you’ve got to map the territory,” Musk said on Wednesday. “That required three months of intense effort, and you have to build the team as well.”

“A new administration is like a start-up,” Musk continued. “Now, we’re getting more of a rhythm and so the amount of time necessary for me to spend here is much less and I can return to primarily running my companies, which do need me.”