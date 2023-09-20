Dogecoin is recovering higher from the $0.060 level against the US Dollar. DOGE could continue to rise if it clears the $0.0640 resistance zone.

DOGE started a decent increase above the $0.0615 resistance against the US dollar.

The price is trading above the $0.062 level and the 100 simple moving average (4 hours).

There is a key rising channel forming with resistance near $0.0640 on the 4-hour chart of the DOGE/USD pair (data source from Kraken).

The price could struggle to clear the $0.0638 and $0.0640 resistance levels.

Dogecoin Price Starts Recovery

After a major decline, Dogecoin price found support near the $0.0595 zone. DOGE traded as low as $0.0591 and recently started a recovery wave. There was a decent move above $0.0600 and the price settled above $0.0612.

Recently, Bitcoin saw a steady increase above $27,000 and helped altcoins in recovery. Dogecoin is also showing a few positive signs and was able to clear the $0.062 resistance. There was a move above the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the $0.0685 swing high to the $0.0591 low.

DOGE is now trading above the $0.062 level and the 100 simple moving average (4 hours). On the upside, the price is facing resistance near the $0.0638 level. It is close to the 50% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the $0.0685 swing high to the $0.0591 low.

The first major resistance is near the $0.0640 level. Besides, there is a key rising channel forming with resistance near $0.0640 on the 4-hour chart of the DOGE/USD pair.

Source: DOGEUSD on TradingView.com

A close above the $0.0620 resistance might send the price toward the $0.0670 resistance. The next major resistance is near $0.0685. Any more gains might send the price toward the $0.072 level.

Are Dips Supported in DOGE?

If DOGE’s price fails to gain pace above the $0.0640 level, it could start a downside correction. Initial support on the downside is near the $0.0620 level.

The next major support is near the $0.060 level. If there is a downside break below the $0.060 support, the price could decline further. In the stated case, the price might decline toward the $0.0565 level.

Technical Indicators

4 Hours MACD – The MACD for DOGE/USD is now losing momentum in the bullish zone.

4 Hours RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for DOGE/USD is now above the 50 level.

Major Support Levels – $0.0620, $0.0600, and $0.0565.

Major Resistance Levels – $0.0638, $0.0640, and $0.0685.