Key takeaways

Dogecoin has been underperforming in recent days and risks dropping below the $0.060 level in the near term.

Shiba Memu’s presale continues to reach new highs and recently crossed the $2.6 million region.

DOGE, the native coin of the Dogecoin ecosystem, has been one of the worst performers over the past seven days. It has lost more than 4% of its value in recent days, with Bitcoin also struggling below $26k.

However, the market’s poor performance hasn’t halted Shiba Memu’s ongoing presale from hitting new highs.

DOGE could drop below $0.060 soon

DOGE is one of the worst performers amongst the top 10 cryptocurrencies by market cap over the past seven days. The leading meme coin has lost more than 5% of its value during that period. At press time, the price of Dogecoin stands at $0.06027.

If the bearish trend continues, DOGE could drop below the $0.060 mark. The poor performance comes as the broader crypto market undergoes a correction. The total cryptocurrency market cap stands just above the $1 trillion mark.

What is Shiba Memu?

Despite the bearish sentiment in the broader crypto market, Shiba Memu continues to set new records with its presale. Shiba Memu is an exciting Web3 project which aims to combine the powers of blockchain technology and artificial intelligence. With the rise of AI, their applications have become vast globally.

Shiba Memu is a Web3 project that seeks to take advantage of the powers of AI and blockchain technology to make marketing campaigns easier for individuals and entities.

According to their whitepaper, Shiba Memu is designed to handle various marketing tasks, including content creation, marketing, social media advertisement, and creative advertisement.

As an AI software, Shiba Memu will always be active and will work 24/7 to find the best work going on in creative advertising, consuming it and generating better content marketing.

Shiba Memu is launching as a meme token thanks to the recent popularity of meme coins in the crypto space. Within two years, meme coins saw their market caps grow from practically $0 to $20 billion in 2022.

Shiba Memu is different from the other meme token projects because it has real-world use cases. With Shiba Memu, users can create marketing strategies, roll out PR schedules, and promote campaigns on relevant forums and social media platforms.

The project is being deployed on the Ethereum and BNBChain blockchains.

Shiba Memu’s presale hits $2.6M

The bearish sentiment in the market hasn’t negatively affected the ongoing Shiba Memu presale. So far the presale has been going on for more than two months now, and the team has raised more than $2.6 million.

The funds generated from the Shiba Memu presale would be directed towards developing some of their products and services. Most of the funds would be directed towards developing the Shiba Memu AI technology.

According to their whitepaper, the Shiba Memu platform would also have a robotastic dashboard, making it possible for users to interact with the AI, provide feedback, make suggestions, and ask questions.

Click here to find out more about Shiba Memu’s presale event.

Shiba Memu price prediction

It is almost impossible to predict Shiba Memu’ s medium-term price at the moment since the HMU token is still in its presale stage. At the moment, 1 SHMU =0.026425 USDT

According to the team, SHMU’s price increases every day at 6 pm GMT. In a few hours, the token will go for 0.026650 USDT.

SHMU began trading at $0.011125 when the presale began and will trade at $0.0244 when the presale ends. The SHMU token can be purchased using Ethereum, USDT, BNB and BUSD

Should you buy Shiba Memu now?

Shiba Memu has the features to be an exciting Web3 project. Its combination of AI and blockchain technology could prove useful to marketing agencies. The fact that Shiba Memu is still in its early stages could be a bonus to investors.

If the project gains the right level of adoption, SHMU’s price could rally over the next few months and years. Furthermore, a rally by the broader crypto market could also see SHMU’s price experience a major boost in the coming months.